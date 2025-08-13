Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Secret of Weepstone

Hand-Drawn Horror RPG The Secret of Weepstone Announced

The Secret of Weepstone will bring the old-school vibes of '70s and '80s TTRPGs, and transport you into a hand-drawn dungeon crawler

Inspired by classic TTRPGs, players guide villagers and outcasts through deadly, trap-filled dungeons.

Gameplay features dice-based combat, skill checks, party management, and unique Mortal Favors upon death.

Uncover secrets, equip loot, and face horrifying enemies as you venture into the cursed village of Weepstone.

Indie game developer Talesworth Game Studio and publisher DreadXP have revealed a new horror title with some definitely retro vibes called The Secret of Weepstone. The game is a dungeon-crawling RPG that pays homage to the TTRPG titles of the '70s and '80s, completely hand-drawn in a black and white style. This game looks absolutely awesome and will have anyone who enjoys the genre exploring every single option possible. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will have a playable demo at PAX West 2025, as it looks like the game will be released sometime in 2026.

The Secret of Weepstone

In the shadow of a crumbling abandoned keep lies the forsaken village of Weepstone. Once a thriving settlement, it now withers in silence, fields barren, crops dead, people in fear. Byron, Lord of Weepstone, is ill and bedridden, haunted by night terrors of unholy rituals and unknowable forces. With no champions to call upon, it falls to the commonfolk of the town to face the unknown, confront whatever powers are to blame, and discover the secrets that are held within the crumbling walls. This is not a tale of heroes, this is a tale of those who do what they must to survive.

The Secret of Weepstone is a dungeon-crawling RPG rendered entirely in striking hand-drawn black and white, an atmospheric love letter to the tabletop adventures and art of the 70s and 80s. Level up your party, uncover powerful new equipment to aid you in battle, survive deadly encounters, and snatch up all the loot you can. Will the dice fall in your favor? Guide your party of misfits and unlikely delvers into almost certain death. Scrounge, loot, pilfer and abscond with anything not nailed down in an effort to equip your group for deadly encounters.

Black and white lineart style influenced by the early days of TTRPG's.

Roll dice for combat and skill checks.

Face traps, puzzles, secrets and more as you delve into unknown depths.

Fight a menagerie of foes, each rendered in hand-drawn black and white art.

Outfit your party with weapons, equipment and magic items.

Embrace the inevitability of death, gain unique "Mortal Favors" whenever characters die.

Guide a party of up eight members, filling your ranks with common villagers, battle-worn adventurers, possible heretics and more.

