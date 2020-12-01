Handball Manager 2021 Will Release On Steam In January

Netmin Games revealed today that their upcoming sports simulator title Handball Manager 2021 is coming to Steam in January. The game plays a lot like other sports managerial games where you will essentially build a team and lead them to victory, but you won't really be playing the sport itself. It's an interesting way to learn the game for those who don't regularly watch it outside of Europe, and a way to see what kind of shenanigans you have to deal with off the court. The game will officially drop on Steam on January 15th, 2021.

Start your career in your favorite club. Practice and manage your handball team from the amateur league to the top. You can use real players and real clubs from the LIQUI MOLY Handball Bundesliga and the 2nd Handball Bundesliga or create your own team with the editor.

Use the endless range of functions with training, tactics, transfers, stadium, fan support, youth work, merchandising, private life, stock market and real careers to become an immortal legend in the handball world.

Easy to use thanks to the intuitive e-mail system and many assistants.

Take over the tasks of national coach and lead your team to world championships and Olympic victories.

Activate the Corona mode and experience the hard times from the point of view of the manager of a handball club.

Experience the games live in an action-packed presentation and take full control of your own team – in real time. Manager in men's and women's handball.

Exchange your self-created editor and community content with other players via the Steam Workshop. So you can share the handball universe you have created with the whole world.