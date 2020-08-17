Happy Volcano Reveals New Quirky Physics Game You Suck At Parking

Happy Volcano announced a brand new game today as they're giving us a quirky physics title that will make you hate cars in You Suck At Parking. The game is about what you would expect as your parking skills are put to the challenge in a physics title that even Bennett Foddy would despise. The game is all about knowing when to stop, literally, as you are put in a situation to reach a particular spot using your wits and moderate skills to clear a racetrack-turned-obstacle course with the ending being a parking space that you have to maneuver into with whatever momentum you have at the end. You can check out the trailer below as the game will be released sometime in 2021.

You Suck At Parking is a challenging driving game that will test the player's skills through a plethora of varied and surprising levels in a tight race against the clock, and will feature a built-in level editor for users to create their own crazy, mayhem-fuelled parking shenanigans. Are you just Drifting through life, heading towards a Burnout? Do you need to make a quick U-turn? Well, You Suck at Parking won't help you at all, but it will test your parking skills to the absolute limit…and probably beyond! The world's most EXTREME parking game, and the only racing game where the goal is to stop.

Silly physics for often surprising, always hilarious results.

Flex your driving and creative navigation skills to beat a plethora of varied and surprising levels.

Take your parking to new levels: Drive, drift, jump and teleport through a devilishly challenging solo campaign.

Built-in level editor: build and share your own reality-bending racetrack to challenge the world.