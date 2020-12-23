Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Gets A Winter Holidays Event

Zynga and WB Games have launched a holiday event into Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells for you to enjoy over the next couple of weeks. Like a lot of games during the holidays, it's basically the same game you know with some new events and prizes and stuff to collect while everything is covered in snow. You can read the details of what to expect below as this will probably vanish in early January, but there are some fun things to do in it that will give you a little extra out of the game.

Players can collect cards to complete the new, limited-time 'Christmas in the Wizarding World' album, to earn a mythical Unicorn as their companion magical creature. Later in the month, holiday decor and weather will turn Hogwarts into a wintry, wizarding wonderland, as players encounter falling snowflakes on their gameboard that can be collected to earn rewards. Bringing a bang to the festivities, brightly colored 'Wizard Cracker' boosts will drop into the puzzles unexpectedly, giving players the gift of an extra gem-clearing blast as they complete puzzles in this magical, Match-3 game. Bringing style to the season, international artist and known Harry Potter fan Zayn Malik has worked closely with the Zynga team to create new customization elements for the magical Match-3 title. To replicate more life-like features for his avatar in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Zayn worked to create new eyebrow, earring, beard and eye customizations which will be available in-game to all players in the new year. Malik has shared artwork of his in-game avatar on his own social channels in December, with an invitation for his fans and fellow gamers to share images of their own. Additionally, as the calendar arrives at Christmas Eve, players can also visit the Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells social channels for more surprises and holiday cheer during the last week of the year.