Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells To Add New Bonus Puzzles Zynga has new content for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, as the new Bonus Puzzles additions will challenge you on a new level.

Zynga revealed a new update being added to Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, as players will receive Bonus Puzzles to play. As you may have already guessed by the name, this content adds a ton of bonus puzzles to the Match-3 mobile game, as the mischievous Peeves the poltergeist offers up a number of new challenges for you with rewards ready for those up to the task. But these aren't just average puzzles, these will push you to a new level and challenge your problem-solving skills. We got more info for you below as the content is available now.

"Bonus Puzzles are now live as an ongoing feature. They expand the game's story progress with periodic bonus levels. Players will be able to experience unexpected and exciting challenges during the main story progression. With feature host Peeves the poltergeist, this new gameplay element will also offer players the opportunity to add to their Win Streak Bonuses and unlock a chest full of spellbinding rewards! Peeves the poltergeist, and the accompanying special Bonus Puzzles, could appear at any time in the player's journey. Players will have one chance to complete the Bonus Puzzle when it appears. If completed, the player receives rewards and will be able to continue to play additional levels as normal. Rewards include Gold, XP, Trophies, unlimited lives, and power-ups. If the player fails to complete the Bonus Puzzle, it will disappear, and the player will be able to continue to play additional levels as normal."

"In Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, players enter a Match-3 adventure brimming with the spells, humour, colour, and characters of the Harry Potter series. Featuring the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films, fans follow an authentic, mobile retelling of Harry's journey through the wizarding world. Earning spells and special boosts as they advance, players solve Match-3 Puzzles populated with hopping Chocolate Frogs, fluttering Winged Keys, battling Wizard's Chess pieces, and other unexpected obstacles and objects. In the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition at Hogwarts, players can join or form Clubs with other fans to socialise, collaborate on Puzzle strategies, share lives, and vie for Prizes in exclusive Club Events."