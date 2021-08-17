Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Update With Baruffio's Change

A new update has been rolled out in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This software update, now available for all users, will impact the way that Baruffio's Brain Elixir, a potion that can be used to increase the amount of XP earned while returning Foundables, opening Portkey Portmanteaus, and completing Wizarding Challenges. Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted information about their new 2.18.0 update in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which rolled out late last week. This information includes content that players can expect soon as well as content that has already been put into effect in the game. They wrote:

The 2.18.0 update is rolling out now. Here is what to expect. COMING SOON 1920's Wizarding World Convergence: A new Event that will introduce a new Registry Family based on the Fantastic Beasts-era of the Wizarding World. Collect and unlock 1920's Portmanteaus to discover new Encounters and complete the Newt's Menagerie, Circus Arcanus, and Paris Street Registry Pages. Some users will see an additional Daily Task added consisting of a sponsored video. This task will be optional and not prevent collection of the Daily Task completion reward.

The last bit reminds me of the AR Tasks in Pokémon GO. It has the potential to be a huge annoyance, but if the rewards are good enough (in Pokémon GO, they are emphatically not), it may be something with which the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite fanbase will engage.

GENERAL Beam colors on the map have been adjusted to help differentiate between Emergency, Severe, Very High and High Traces. A new icon has been added to enable the use of Potions from the Map. Baruffio's Brain Elixir can now be used after a Trace or Combat has begun. Players can now select more than one potion at a time during a Trace or Combat Encounter.

These all seem like great updates, and they come in advance of this week's first 1920s Convergence. Stay tuned for more Harry Potter: Wizards Unite coverage on this upcoming event, which will feature Fantastic Beats & Where to Find Them-inspired content.