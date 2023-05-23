Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos Will Launch This September Natsume Inc confirmed the latest entry to the Harvest Moon series, Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos, will be out this September.

Natsume Inc. revealed today they will be releasing the latest Harvest Moon game, Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos, this September. The game will be released on all three major consoles and PC via Steam on September 26th, and is currently up for pre-order. Those who decide to pre-order will be able to snag an exclusive 25th Anniversary Sleepy Cow plush, which you can see a picture of below.

"The land of Anthos was a peaceful and harmonious land watched over by the Harvest Goddess and the Harvest Sprites, who protected the inhabitants of Anthos from natural disasters such as storms, earthquakes, and the like. However, one day many years ago, Anthos experienced a severe volcanic eruption that threatened life on Anthos itself, and the Harvest Goddess and Harvest Sprites had to use all of their remaining power to keep the people and animals of Anthos safe. This left the different villages across the land blocked off from each other. Some unfortunate souls even got trapped outside their villages, and were unable to return. Believing that the separated villages and people would one day be reconnected, the Harvest Goddess sent out a bottle with a letter and a magic key, then fell into a deep sleep."

"Now, 10 years later, you have found the SOS the Harvest Goddess sent to the world in the form of a message in a bottle! With the help of your wacky inventor friend Doc Jr. and many others, it'll be up to you to revive the Harvest Goddess and the Harvest Sprites, as well as reconnect all of the villages of Anthos with each other! Farm all around Anthos using Doc's new and improved Expando-Farm! Easily move from place to place and farm everywhere from snowy mountains to beautiful beaches!"

Keep and raise different kinds of cows, chickens, and sheep in your barn! Find even more exotic animals to keep out in the wild of Anthos!

Woo 5 different bachelors and 5 different bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires!

Keep unique pets like wolves and exotic animals such as ferrets!

Collect seeds from Harvest Wisps hidden all over Anthos! Some of the rare ones only come out at certain times, so keep an eye out for them!

Explore the wide world of Anthos on foot or on mount! Unique and unusual mounts are available as well!

Fast travel around the world using the Harvest Goddess's Warp Statues!

Take pictures, selfies, and more!

