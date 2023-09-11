Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: BabyBel, Candy Land

Hasbro & Babybel Reveals Special Edition Of Candy Land

Do you like Babybel? Do you like playing Candy Land? Would you like to see the two come together? Well have we got news for you!

Hasbro announced a special crossover with Babybel as they have created a new version of Candy Land featuring the snack cheeses. The special version of the game is called Babybel Goodness Land, and has been designed to bring parents and kids together to play this super weird version where you play as cheese. Running until October 4, you can go to the game's website and enter for a chance to win the limited-edition game. We have more info about it below.

"Even when parents do find time, most say they are clueless about the digital games their kids ask them to play — from VR and AR to the metaverse, it all feels overwhelming — leaving little room for connection. That's why Babybel, the makers of everyone's favorite snack cheese is introducing Babybel Goodness Land, from the makers of Candy Land. Created in partnership with leading toy and game company Hasbro, Babybel Goodness Land furthers Hasbro Gaming's goal of delivering families gaming experiences that are fun to play, watch, and share with a new twist on the iconic game designed to help parents build connection and bring goodness to both play time and snack time."

"In addition to craving connection, the survey found that 61% of parents love the nostalgia that comes with board games and the childhood memories these games bring back. For actress, author, and mother of two, Busy Phillips, Candy Land was the first — and most iconic — game she played with family and friends growing up, which is why she loves being able to share Babybel Goodness Land with her kids to build connection in a way she can't with so many digital games. After all, it's easier to play when you actually know the game, and once parents get kids to try the board games they loved as children, 79% end up playing them with their kids over and over again."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!