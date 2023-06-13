Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: board games, hasbro, monopoly, Monopoly Scrabble, scrabble, Tabletop

Hasbro Reveals New Mash-Up Title Monopoly Scrabble

Hasbro has a brand new board game on the way that mixes two of their most inconic properties as Monopoly Scrabble is on the way.

Hasbro has an all-new title on the way as they have taken two of their iconic board games and mashed them into a single title with Monopoly Scrabble. Working with Winning Moves USA, the game works in elements of both titles into a blended gameplay experience. Players will not be rolling dice for properties but instead will build words and move ahead, all of which is based on building a word on a premium space to claim the property. The company also revealed that they will be releasing two new titles based on classic properties with Boggle Jr. and Risk: The 1980's Edition. We got more info and a couple of quotes below as these games will be released this Fall.

"This innovative new game combines the best elements of the Monopoly game with the crossword-building play of Scrabble. In place of rolling dice to move around the board, players build words and move ahead according to their score. Build a word on a premium space and claim a Monopoly property. Clever gameplay twists, along with custom Community Chest and Chance cards, keep things moving at a fast pace. The winner is the player with the highest total of cash and property value when the last letter tile is played."

"We're always looking for innovative ways to deliver more joy and new opportunities for our fans to interact with their favorite brands. Monopoly Scrabble is a winning combination that celebrates the iconic qualities of two classic Hasbro games with a fresh twist," says Casey Collins, President of Global Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro.

"We are thrilled to introduce the groundbreaking Monopoly Scrabble game, which combines the deal-making, fast-action of Monopoly [RR1] and the clever word-building strategy of Scrabble. We just know that adults and kids of all ages are going to love this exciting new game! It is only through our wonderful licensing partnership with Hasbro that this one-of-a-kind gameplay experience is possible. We are equally excited to reintroduce Boggle Jr. and Risk: The 1980's Edition! Winning Moves Games USA is the one-stop-shop for specialty retailers who want to carry classic, proven-sellers, and fresh new games," said Philip Orbanes Jr., President of Winning Moves Games USA.

