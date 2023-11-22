Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hawked, MY.GAMES

Hawked Will Be Released Into Early Access On November 30

MY.GAMES have confirmed Hawked is headed for an Early Access release, as you're getting a limited form of the game this month.

Article Summary Early Access for MY.GAMES' Hawked starts on November 30th with limited content.

Teams compete in PvPvE matches to extract Artifacts on X-Isle in Hawked.

Players can personalize their Renegade with apparel, boosters, and 18 Artifacts.

X-Isle is a dynamic map with evolving challenges, puzzles, and enemy encounters.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES announced that they will be releasing their extraction shooter Hawked into Early Access on Steam, as the game will arrive on November 30. As you might suspect, this will be a limited form of the game as they are still working on it in development and finalizing what the end version will look like. But you'll be able to take part in a number of missions with teammates while taking on other teams, all solving puzzles to claim a treasure and get out. We have more info and the latest trailer for you below.

Hawked Comes To Early Access

Hawked is an extraction shooter in which teams of up to three players or solo race to collect and extract Artifacts from a remote island called X-Isle. Players (also known as Renegades) compete against each other to secure and extract Artifacts that can only be reached by fighting monsters and other players, solving puzzles, and avoiding traps. The first team to successfully extract Artifacts from the island wins the session. To ensure that every session is rewarding, players can also extract smaller treasures and leave the island (dead or alive) with useful currency they can spend on improving their character.

Fight Dirty

Scavenge guns and ammo to fight other players and monsters in PvPvE encounters across the island. Strategically use your environment and utilize underhanded tactics to get the better of your opponents. Set up ambushes while other players are solving puzzles, or use the trap-filled tombs to your advantage by luring other teams to their doom; no tactic or trick is above reproach when securing the artifact.

Customize your Renegade

Hawked offers deep character customization. With a huge suite of apparel pieces, hairstyles and colors to visually customize their characters, players can mix and match Artifacts, gear, and boosters to create their ultimate treasure hunter and attune their gameplay to their preferred style. Artifacts can be equipped once found on the island. They offer passive bonuses such as the ability to turn into a bush when crouching or offering a sixth sense for nearby enemies. Hawked currently has 18 types of Artifacts. Players can combine three at the same time, and all Artifacts can be found and upgraded in multiple levels of rarity.

Players can use them along with 16 types of gears such as boomerangs, deployable covers, a scouting falcon, and more, offering a wide range of customization options and gameplay styles. Gears and Artifacts are upgraded using currency gathered from selling and/or dismantling treasure on the Riftwake, the game's social space. From sneaky assassins, to team-focused support, in Hawked, players can take their ideal Renegade onto the island.

An Evolving Island

Players must explore X-Isle, a recently discovered treasure trove filled with loot. However, the nefarious, scaly Disciples have also laid claim to the island, and will not give up their conquest so easily. X-Isle is an enormous dynamic map, with each session challenging players to compete on different parts of the island. Its treasures and Artifacts are hidden in boobytrapped temples and ruins throughout. Players will also need to bring their wits to bear by solving puzzles to open doors and unlock important treasure troves. Matches will feature dynamic events such as an enormous Disciple Caravan carrying a treasure-filled howdah on its back. This boss must be defeated to secure its Artifacts. Over time, X-Isle will evolve through updates, limited-time events, and seasonal launches.

