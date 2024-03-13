Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Headbangers Rhythm Royale Reveals New Mode Coming Next Season

Team17 showed off a brand new mode coming to Headbangers Rhythm Royale as partof the next season set to arrive next month.

Developer Glee-Cheese and publisher Team17 have revealed a new mode coming to Headbangers Rhythm Royale as part of the next season of content. The new mode is called "Battle of the Dancers and it will launch on April 4 as part of Season 3, as it will challenge players to face off against each other for a one-on-one rhythm battle game. You'll need to learn to master a mix of choreography and tracks to be the better performer and come out the winner, as you'll have to keep the beat and use various power-ups to get an edge over your opponent. The songs will get progressively harder as you go and won't end until one of you fails. You can get a look at it in the latest trailer as the content will be out in three weeks.

Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Headbangers Rhythm Royale invites players to tap, flap, and rap their way to victory in a series of manic musical mini-games against up to 29 other player-controlled pigeons, battling their way to become Master Headbanger. Featuring cross-platform multiplayer, no pigeon is too near (or too far) to join in the medley of minigames, with players memory, rhythm, reflexes, reaction time, and (obviously) their ability to rap being put to the test across 23 unique challenges.

Ruffle feathers: Memory, rhythm, reflexes, and reaction times will be put to the test across 23 minigames, each with its own unique musical twist.

Memory, rhythm, reflexes, and reaction times will be put to the test across 23 minigames, each with its own unique musical twist. Preen away: With hundreds of unique items to choose from, including full outfits, hats, glasses, voices, and taunts, players can take the top spot and fluff their feathers with their very own personalized pigeon.

With hundreds of unique items to choose from, including full outfits, hats, glasses, voices, and taunts, players can take the top spot and fluff their feathers with their very own personalized pigeon. Peck and earn breadcrumbs: Challenges and unlockable customizations await in the in-game battle pass, with players able to spend their hard-earned crumbs to help them be the most stylish pigeon in the flock.

Challenges and unlockable customizations await in the in-game battle pass, with players able to spend their hard-earned crumbs to help them be the most stylish pigeon in the flock. Cross-flock support: Play with up to 29 other pigeons with cross-play enabled, friends and frenemies alike can battle in musical madness regardless their gaming platform of choice.

Play with up to 29 other pigeons with cross-play enabled, friends and frenemies alike can battle in musical madness regardless their gaming platform of choice. Talon tapping music: With unique scores across each minigame, loading screen, and pigeon accessory menu, the party never stops with the bespoke scores written and created by the Glee-Cheese team.

