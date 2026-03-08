Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hearth and Hamlet, Phorust Studios, Runic Forge

Hearth and Hamlet Announces Free Demo Arriving in April

Hearth and Hamlet will release a free demo on Steam this April, providing players an early build of the cozy pixelated citybuilder

Article Summary Hearth and Hamlet free demo arrives on Steam in April, offering an early sneak peek at the citybuilder.

Grow a humble campfire into a thriving, magic-filled kingdom in this cozy pixel art strategy game.

Assign workers, manage resources, set policies, and protect your city from wildlife and raiders.

Discover new lands, unlock technologies, and customize your settlement with buildings and trade.

Indie game developer Phorust Studios and publisher Runic Forge have confirmed a free demo is coming to their latest game, Hearth and Hamlet. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a cozy incremental citybuilder where you'll take your small society from a couple of tents around a campfire and build it into a functional society, all presented in a warm pixel art motif. The demo will give you a small section of the title to play as they continue to work on it, with plans for some kind of release in 2026.

Hearth and Hamlet

Hearth and Hamlet sees players assigning their growing population of workers to gather resources, before transitioning into constructing shops, town-halls, barracks, banks, and magic academies. Discover strange lands across the waters and set and oversee policies of trade and diplomacy to acquire exotic resources and mystical artefacts. All the while, players manage citizens' happiness for production bonuses, and recruit soldiers and guardsman to protect your civilization from dangerous animals and raiders. Gather resources and grow your settlement from a humble camp into a vibrant, magic-filled kingdom. Assign workers, unlock new buildings, policies, and magic, trade with faraway lands, and construct your ideal settlement!

Heartwarming Pixel Graphics: Set in a landscape of woods, streams and mountains, complete with deer and the rabbits grazing, Hearth and Hamlet is lovingly rendered in a cozy, pixel art style.

Set in a landscape of woods, streams and mountains, complete with deer and the rabbits grazing, Hearth and Hamlet is lovingly rendered in a cozy, pixel art style. Satisfying Incremental Growth: Enjoy the quiet tranquility of humble beginnings, all the way up to the busy bustle of the castle, the city, and the kingdom! Players can assign workers, maximize happiness, and set societal policies to create their perfect civilization.

Enjoy the quiet tranquility of humble beginnings, all the way up to the busy bustle of the castle, the city, and the kingdom! Players can assign workers, maximize happiness, and set societal policies to create their perfect civilization. Unfolding Scope: Players can research new technologies and policies to open new doors at every turn. Form civil defense infrastructure, educational and religious institutions. House the nobility in luxurious mansions. Unlock the secrets of alchemy to turn the entire economy on its head.

