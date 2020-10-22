Hearthstone Reveals Newest Expansion: Madness At The Darkmoon Faire

This morning, Blizzard revealed the latest expansion to come to Hearthstone as you'll experience Madness At The Darkmoon Faire. If you thought Blizzard was just going to walk past Halloween and not doing anything spooky this year, think again as you're now in what is the creepiest carnival to come through town in quote some time. The expanding brings in a new keyword, the return of several Old Gods that longtime fans will be familiar with, and a new game mode with Hearthstone Duels. We got more info here, and you can read the detailed version at this link, while we also have all of the videos released today explaining the new expansion.

The Old Gods Return The iconic Old Gods—C'thun, N'Zoth, Yogg-Saron, and Y'Shaarj—are back, and as Legendary minions! Each Old God drives a different deck archetype and has a potent Battlecry capable of turning the tide of a match. If they dare, players can also toy with Old God artifacts: four ancient spells with zany effects that hearken back to the designs of the Old Gods in their fearsome earlier incarnations. New Keyword: Corrupt Madness at the Darkmoon Faire introduces a new Keyword: Corrupt! Corrupt cards upgrade in your hand after you play a higher cost card. The Corrupted version of each card isn't just stronger—it also features unique alternate artwork with more eyeballs and tentacles than before! New Game Mode: Hearthstone Duels Hearthstone Duels is an all-new completely free game mode that combines the thrill of the player-vs.-player Arena mode with the delightfully unpredictable and over-the-top deckbuilding experience from the game's most beloved Dungeon Runs. In Duels, you'll choose a Hero, a Hero Power, a signature Treasure, and build a 15-card starter deck from your collection before facing off against a series of worthy human opponents. Between each match, you'll level up your deck by adding minions, spells, and powerful Treasures! Duels Beta will start November 12, with early access available from October 22 for all that pre-purchase a Madness at the Darkmoon Faire bundle.

https://youtu.be/plQT-vFO-Uk Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hearthstone Duels Overview (https://youtu.be/plQT-vFO-Uk)