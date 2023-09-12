Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone Will Release Their New Titans Mini-Set Next Week

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed details of the next addition to Hearthstone, as the Titans Mini-Set is on the way next week.

Blizzard Entertainment has some new additions coming to Hearthstone as they dropped new details about the Titans Mini-Set on the way. On September 19, 38 all-new cards will be released as part of the Fall of Ulduar set, as they will bring the infamous Yogg-Saron back to the game, as he has a few new horrific additions that are designed to cause chaos over the next month or so, which will mess with the meta just a tad. We have more info about it from the devs below, and you can check out the full details on their latest blog.

YOGG BREAKS OUT!

It's been many years since the Titans left the city of Ulduar, leaving the task of restoring balance to the Keepers. But something mischievous stirs… Yogg-Saron, the Old God imprisoned underneath the city, has finally broken free, casting disorder upon the city of Ulduar. Highlighting this moment is the appearance of the first neutral Legendary Titan: Yogg-Saron, Unleashed. There's sure to be madness in every battle!

HEARTHSTONE LIMITED-TIME ANOMALIES

Anomalies are coming! For a limited time, Anomalies will be applied to Standard, Wild, Arena, and Twist Hearthstone games. This means a random rule will be applied to the game to bring chaos and alter strategy. Anomaly rules are revealed prior to your mulligan, so you can shift your playstyle from the very start of the game!

TWIST OCTOBER SEASON

Usher in a new Twist! The October season of Twist mode (starting October 1) brings the new Wonders XL ruleset, which allows players to build their decks using anywhere from 30-40 cards. Hero health will match the number of cards included, so build wisely!

CHAOTIC COSMETICS

Enhance the experience with fresh cosmetics! Add to your flair with new skins, emotes, and boards, including Investigator Xyrella, Archlich Togwaggle, and more. Available in the shop!

THE GREAT YOGG ESCAPE

Complete Hearthstone quests and help a rag-tag crew to rescue their comrade Yogg during this limited-time event!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!