Hela Drops New Trailer During The BIG Winter Showcase

Check out the latest trailer for Hela from the BIG Winter Showcase as we get to see new elements of the game while waiting for a release date

Article Summary Watch the new Hela trailer from the BIG Winter Showcase, packed with co-op, gliding, and puzzles.

Explore a magical, Scandinavian-inspired world as a brave mouse on a quest to save a kind witch.

Tackle puzzles, gather resources, and interact with a dynamic environment using your magical backpack.

Play solo or co-op—your acts of kindness shape the enchanting world and reveal hidden story fragments.

Indie game publisher Knights Peak and developer Windup Games dropped a new trailer for Hela today during the BIG Winter Showcase. This is essentially a brand-new look at the game, as they showcase more of the co-op elements, gliding, puzzle-solving, and other features throughout the wooded area these mice call home. Enjoy the trailer here as we're still waiting to learn when the game will be released in 2026.

Hela

See the world through the eyes of a brave mouse in Hela, an enchanting 3D co-op adventure game. Explore breathtaking Scandinavian-inspired landscapes, solve puzzles, and be a force for good in a land where heartwarming storytelling and the beauty of nature intertwine. When a kind witch falls ill, her familiars embark on a journey to save her life. Playing as a tiny, intrepid mouse, you must venture out, gather ingredients, and brew magical potions to restore her strength.

Hela encourages you to work hand-in-hand to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. Play solo or with friends through local split-screen multiplayer or online co-op as you delve into lush, vibrant vistas together, from rugged mountains trails, through magical forests, to tranquil lakes. Immerse yourself in this enchanting world as you glide through the air, collecting items, solve puzzles, and face the adversity of the natural world. The more you explore, the more story fragments you'll discover. Weave your own story by performing acts of kindness, feeling your impact ripple through the world.

