Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hela, Knights Peak, Windup Games

Hela Has Released a Brand-New Deep-Dive Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming 3D co-op adventure game Hela, as we get a deeper look at the gameplay to come

Article Summary Hela unveils a new deep-dive video showcasing 3D co-op gameplay, world, and in-game mechanics.

Embark on an adventure as a courageous field mouse exploring stunning Scandinavian-inspired landscapes.

Team up in online or local co-op to solve puzzles, collect items, and help heal a magical world together.

Experience realistic physics, dynamic environments, and a story shaped by your acts of kindness.

Indie game publisher Knights Peak and developer Windup Games released a new video this week for Hela, offering a deep-dive look at the gameplay to come. The video is about four minutes long with a narrated look at the world and the characters in it, while also showing off many of the mechanics you'll use to get around as an adventurous field mouse. Enjoy the video here as they're planning to release the game sometime in 2026 for PC and all three major consoles.

Hela

See the world through the eyes of a brave mouse in Hela, an enchanting 3D co-op adventure game. Explore breathtaking Scandinavian-inspired landscapes, solve puzzles, and be a force for good in a land where heartwarming storytelling and the beauty of nature intertwine. When a kind witch falls ill, her familiars embark on a journey to save her life. Playing as a tiny, intrepid mouse, you must venture out, gather ingredients, and brew magical potions to restore her strength.

Hela encourages you to work hand-in-hand to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. Play solo or with friends through local split-screen multiplayer or online co-op as you delve into lush, vibrant vistas together, from rugged mountains trails, through magical forests, to tranquil lakes. Immerse yourself in this enchanting world as you glide through the air, collecting items, solve puzzles, and face the adversity of the natural world. The more you explore, the more story fragments you'll discover. Weave your own story by performing acts of kindness, feeling your impact ripple through the world.

Explore & Discover: Traverse an expansive, lovingly crafted region inspired by Scandinavia, full of magical forests, tranquil lakes, and rugged mountains.

Traverse an expansive, lovingly crafted region inspired by Scandinavia, full of magical forests, tranquil lakes, and rugged mountains. Magical Backpack: Use your trusty backpack to interact with the world, collect resources, and solve puzzles.

Use your trusty backpack to interact with the world, collect resources, and solve puzzles. Realistic Physics: Engage with objects that behave realistically, adding a layer of immersion to your magical excursions.

Engage with objects that behave realistically, adding a layer of immersion to your magical excursions. Dynamic Environments: Adapt to a world that is constantly changing, and contend with the adversity of the natural world.

Adapt to a world that is constantly changing, and contend with the adversity of the natural world. Puzzle Solving: Challenge your mind with engaging puzzles that blend seamlessly with the story, enriching your journey with rewarding challenge.

Challenge your mind with engaging puzzles that blend seamlessly with the story, enriching your journey with rewarding challenge. Heal the World: Influence the world of Hela through acts of kindness, witnessing their transformative effects on characters and yourself.

Influence the world of Hela through acts of kindness, witnessing their transformative effects on characters and yourself. Play Together: Experience the journey solo or together with friends through local split-screen or online modes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!