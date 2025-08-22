Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hela, Knights Peak, Windup Games

Hela Releases Brand-New Gamescom 2025 Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Hela from Gamescom 2025, as we see more of the co-op gameplay and environment

Play as a brave mouse familiar, helping a witch recover by gathering magical ingredients and solving puzzles.

Experience enchanting Scandinavian-inspired landscapes, realistic physics, and dynamic environmental changes.

Enjoy solo or co-op play with local split-screen and online modes in this 3D adventure full of heart and discovery.

Indie game publisher Knights Peak and developer Windup Games released an all-new trailer for the game Hela during Gamescom 2025. The trailer shows off more of the co-op gameplay action, as well as more of the environments you'll be playing in, as you journey off as a small mouse trying to help a witch in need. Enjoy the trailer here as the game won't be released until sometime in 2026.

Hela

See the world through the eyes of a brave mouse in Hela, an enchanting 3D co-op adventure game. Explore breathtaking Scandinavian-inspired landscapes, solve puzzles, and be a force for good in a land where heartwarming storytelling and the beauty of nature intertwine. When a kind witch falls ill, her familiars embark on a journey to save her life. Playing as a tiny, intrepid mouse, you must venture out, gather ingredients, and brew magical potions to restore her strength.

Hela encourages you to work hand-in-hand to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. Play solo or with friends through local split-screen multiplayer or online co-op as you delve into lush, vibrant vistas together, from rugged mountains trails, through magical forests, to tranquil lakes. Immerse yourself in this enchanting world as you glide through the air, collecting items, solve puzzles, and face the adversity of the natural world. The more you explore, the more story fragments you'll discover. Weave your own story by performing acts of kindness, feeling your impact ripple through the world.

