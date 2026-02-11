Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Badass Mongoose, Helix: Descent N Ascent

Helix: Descent N Ascent Launches Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

You can try out a free demo for the game Helix: Descent N Ascent right now as the game will join Steam Next Fest this month

Article Summary Helix: Descent N Ascent free demo is now live on Steam for Steam Next Fest this month.

Navigate a mysterious black-and-white world using light and dark versions of yourself.

Solve challenging puzzles by unlocking and combining unique abilities throughout your journey.

Experience an emotional, wordless adventure backed by evocative music from Jim Guthrie.

Indie game developer and publisher Badass Mongoose has launched a free demo for their game Helix: Descent N Ascent ahead of Steam Next Fest, if you haven't seen the game yet, this is a very artistc black and white puzzle adventure title where you'll use both a light and dark version of yourself to navigate the world and try to ascend to the light above. Enjoy the trailer here as the demo is out right now on PC via Steam.

Helix: Descent N Ascent

You awaken in a dull, dark, disembodied world. Though you're usually alone, you soon encounter another being who looks just like you, except he always seems to be at odds with you. Who is this doppelganger? Is he a friend or a foe? Journey into the forgotten world of Helix, where ancient powers awaken within you. Unlock and combine embodied abilities to unravel the mysteries of a lost civilization. Descend into a tale that will challenge your mind and soul, solving intricate puzzles as you ascend to the light of a new day.

