Hell Let Loose Adds Two New Forces In Latest Update

Team17 has released a new update for Hell Let Loose, as the WWII shooter has added two new forces and more to enhance the title.

Article Summary Hell Let Loose Update 14.5 adds British Eighth Army & German Africa Corps.

Enhancements include updated maps Driel and El Alamein with new times of day.

Expanded arsenal with M1928A1 Thompson, SMLE No.1 Mk III, and Bren Bipod.

Introducing the Churchill Mk III Tank and additional uniforms in latest patch.

Developer and publisher Team17 has released a new update today for their WWII shooter Hell Let Loose, giving the game a few new improvements. The primary addition to this one is that you're getting two new forces on the battlefield in the form of the British Eighth Army and the German Africa Corps. You'll also see new weapons like the flamethrower you see below and new maps that will take you to new locations around the world. We have the dev notes below, along with a quote from the team, as you can find the finer patch notes on the game's Steam page.

Hell Let Loose Update 14.5

Update 14.5 introduces a variety of fixes and reworks, addressing community feedback to the British Forces that launched earlier this year. Featuring updated maps, new weapons, new uniforms and more.

Two New Forces: Players can now fight as the brand new British Eighth Army and the German Africa Corps.

Players can now fight as the brand new British Eighth Army and the German Africa Corps. Updated Maps: The latest maps released during the British Forces, Driel, and El Alamein will now feature new times of day. El Alamein will now be set at dusk. Driel is now set at Night.

The latest maps released during the British Forces, Driel, and El Alamein will now feature new times of day. Additional Uniforms: In Update 14.5, the following have been added: German Africa Corps and the British Eighth Army Uniforms. Alongside these are the British Eighth Army MK-II Helmet, DAK Helmet, and DAK Field Cap.

In Update 14.5, the following have been added: German Africa Corps and the British Eighth Army Uniforms. Alongside these are the British Eighth Army MK-II Helmet, DAK Helmet, and DAK Field Cap. New Weapons: The M1928A1 Thompson has been added to Hell Let Loose, as well as the SMLE No.1 Mk III, which is replacing the Pattern 1914. Alongside these additions, a Bipod has been added to the Bren.

The M1928A1 Thompson has been added to Hell Let Loose, as well as the SMLE No.1 Mk III, which is replacing the Pattern 1914. Alongside these additions, a Bipod has been added to the Bren. New Tank: Included in Update 14.5 is the new Churchill Mk III Tank.

"We're so excited to see you on the frontlines in Patch 14.5! Battle on El Alamein requires you to adapt to new dynamics – dusk sees the map permeated with fog – paving the way for different approaches to becoming the victor. We hope you enjoy the new weapons and map updates!" says Greg Medlin, Community Manager at Hell Let Loose. "And a huge thank you to everyone who participated in our PTE; the feedback has been instrumental in helping us fine-tune this update. See you on the field."

