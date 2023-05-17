It's The Final Shiny Tapu Fini Raid Hour In Pokémon GO In May 2023 It’s the final Tapu Fini Raid Hour in Pokémon GO in May 2023, and it may be your last chance to catch this Shiny Legendary for a while.

Tonight is the second and final Tapu Fini Raid Hour in Pokémon GO in May 2023. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, May 197h, this Water/Fairy-type Alolan Island Guardian will be popping in raids all of the game. Most Gyms will feature these Tier Five raids, giving players a great chance to battle Tapu Fini. This is going to be the last major chance to catch Tapu Fini during its Shiny release, which is made difficult now due to Niantic pulling back on Remote Raid capabilities. Due to this new limit on remote raiding, this may be a more popular in-person Raid Hour than usual in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at some tips for the one-hour event.

These are the top ten overall counters to use in Tapu Fini Raids in Pokémon GO:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Excluding Shadows and Mega Evolved Pokémon, other solid counters include:

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Therian Forme Thundrus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Fini will have a CP of 1632 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023:

May 21st, 2023: Fennekin Community Day

Fennekin Community Day May 22nd – May 28th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced event that will see the release of the Master Ball

