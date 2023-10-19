Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super 2023 Anniversary Box: GT Z-Awakens

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's 2023 Anniversary Box features a Turles Z-Awaken, an Omega Shenron Z-Awaken, and a GT Gohan Z-Card.

Every year, Bandai celebrates the Dragon Ball Super Card Game with a special anniversary set. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023 is the only way to get this product. It includes a Premium Z-Xard set including 20 cards, a Premium Battle Card set including 72 cards, an SCR set including two SCRs that could either be holo or foil stamped reprints or "a low-inclusion rate of new SCRs with different illustrations," a Reprint Set including ten cards, card sleeves with one of four possible options, and a gold stamped storage box. Previous versions of this product have included multiple different choices in box art, while this one just has one featuring Dragon Ball GT's Son Goku delivering his ultimate Spirit Bomb. Today, let's take a look at some Z-Awaken and Zenkai Cards (or Z-Cards) from Dragon Ball Super Card Game Premium Anniversary Box 2023.

The two Z-Awakens depicted here that can be played on top of Awakened Leader cards are Turles, Fierce Rampage, and Omega Shenron, Collected Minus Energy. The former is the villain from the Z-era film Tree of Might. While he looks almost identical to Goku, the film actually does not identify him as a relative of the Saiyan but… rather, someone who just has a common low-class Saiyan hairdo. They definitely should've pulled the trigger on a blood relation. At least cousins. Omega Shenron is the ultimate villain of Dragon Ball GT. GT also gets some love with the Z-Card next to it, which depicts a scholarly Gohan as seen in the GT anime.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

