Hellbreach: Vegas Receives Full Game Launch Date

After being in Early Access and a few testing phases, Hellbreach: Vegas finally has a release date coming out this August.

Article Summary Hellbreach: Vegas set for full release on August 14, 2024, after Early Access.

Infinity Ape Studios' game is the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead.

New trailer released for single-developer created survival game.

Game features demon hordes in Vegas, 7 maps, and over 20 weapons.

Indie game developer Infinity Ape Studios and publisher Iceberg Interactive have finally given Hellbreach: Vegas a proper release date. The game has gone through a few different testing phases as well as a brief Early Access period, as they have created the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. Which they then took all of the feedback from the players, applied them to the game, and have now come up with a final version they appear to be proud of. Players will now be able to snag Version 1.0 on August 14, 2024. Along with the news came a brand new trailer, which you can check out above, as we wait out the next month for the game to arrive.

Hellbreach: Vegas

Single-handedly developed by Ashley Ellis, Hellbreach: Vegas was warmly welcomed by the community and Media when it launched into Early Access on March 11th, 2024. Since then, Ellis has worked hard to implement community feedback, chasing his mission to make the best possible version of Hellbreach: Vegas. Phase 4 brings a 7th map for you to experience alongside various new cosmetic items and community requests.

Hellbreach: Vegas is all about how long players can survive as hordes of Demons invade Las Vegas. Whether as a solo survivor or in a team of up to four, players must kill, earn cash, and take a spin on slot machines to survive till the next round! With ever-increasing hordes of demons spawning, multiple maps to explore and master, and over 20 weapons to choose from, the challenge of staying alive will constantly double down. Developer Ashley Ellis and Iceberg Interactive chose to release the game into Early Access to create room to polish the game to players' tastes, finalize maps, and implement community feedback over a span of around six months. With this update, the third of 4 phases is complete, ​ keeping us on schedule with the plan.

