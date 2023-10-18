Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Rogue Games | Tagged: Dabadu Games, hello kitty

Hello Kitty & Friends Happiness Parade Gets A Switch Release Date

Dabadu Games and Rogue Games are bringing the mobile game Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade over to the Switch this month.

Dabadu Games and Rogue Games announced this morning that they will be bringing Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade to the Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out on mobile for a hot minute, bringing the iconic characters to a mobile game with various challenges that will keep you busy with some boppin' tunes. Now we know the game will arrive on the Switch on October 26. You can see what the game will look like on the console with the latest trailer down below.

"Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade stars the iconic Sanrio girl and 10 of her adorable buds like Kerokerokeroppi, Badtz-Maru, Pompompurin, and more as they step the beat and roll to the rhythm of over 40 tracks – including 20 new tunes curated exclusively for Switch – to bring joy to the universe. Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade! Play as Hello Kitty as you and two friends start a tour through a fantasy world to bring joy to its citizens. Along the way, you'll find new friends to join you – the more, the merrier as the festivities grow. But beware of Kuromi! She's jealous of your many fans and wants the parade to fail. She's banded together with Nyanmi, who's built an army of mechanical underlings to help them with their work. They've set traps to ruin all of your hard work. Harness your abilities and the power of friendship to convince everyone – even Kuromi – to join the fun. Dance on, despite the pitfalls, to keep the party going!"

Play as Hello Kitty and her closest friends, who all have unique dancing abilities.

Follow the beat of dozens of unforgettable tracks.

Continue playing to experience different levels and unlock new characters.

Immerse yourself in colorful 3D worlds and funny dance animations.

