Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sanrio, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Launches Sunshine Celebration Update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a brand new Summer event available right now as part of the Sunshine Celebration update.

Article Summary Hello Kitty Island Adventure's Sunshine Celebration update is live with festive events.

Join My Melody to collect rewards at the Lemonade Stand starting July 10th.

Music Players introduced with over 150 discs to collect for your cabin ambiance.

Check out the new horse avatar type and help fix the Saunarator for special effects!

Mobile developer Sunblink, along with Sanrio, has come together for a brand new update to Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as they have a new Summer event for you. The Sunshine Celebration update, also known as Update 1.8 on the technical side, is basically here to carry the game through a couple of months of activities, all centered around an event by the same name. You'll encounter music players around the place, as well as a new Avatar Type, and a number of new items and flowers as well. We have more details from the developers about what's all in this update below, and the teaser trailer above, as the update is available right now.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Sunshine Celebration

Sunshine Celebration features new weekly stories, the return of the Sunshine Celebration event, a brand-new avatar type for player characters, and much more!

Sunshine Celebration Event – The highlight of the summer returns with a refreshing twist! Starting July 10, players can help My Melody collect and trade lemonade at the Lemonade Stand for refreshing citrus-themed rewards. If you missed last year's Sunshine Celebration, the classic rewards have also returned for another chance at snagging them!

The highlight of the summer returns with a refreshing twist! Starting July 10, players can help My Melody collect and trade lemonade at the Lemonade Stand for refreshing citrus-themed rewards. If you missed last year's Sunshine Celebration, the classic rewards have also returned for another chance at snagging them! Music Players – Looking to add that perfect ambiance to your cabins? Now, you can add Music Players to your rooms! Collect over 150 discs around the Island, and choose whichever you want to listen to.

Looking to add that perfect ambiance to your cabins? Now, you can add Music Players to your rooms! Collect over 150 discs around the Island, and choose whichever you want to listen to. New Avatar Type – Gallop back into character customization to select an all-new avatar type – the horse! Create an adorable character while taking advantage of new styles, features, and patterns.

Gallop back into character customization to select an all-new avatar type – the horse! Create an adorable character while taking advantage of new styles, features, and patterns. Saunarator – What's this wreck uncovered in Mount Hothead? Help repair the Saunarator to produce a Steamy effect and reveal Scorching Sunfish, Hearthlings, and new Thermals when the steam rises.

What's this wreck uncovered in Mount Hothead? Help repair the Saunarator to produce a Steamy effect and reveal Scorching Sunfish, Hearthlings, and new Thermals when the steam rises. And More! – Discover new flowers, story and birthday quests, visitors, and more in this delightful update, out now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!