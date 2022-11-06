Hello Neighbor VR: Search & Rescue Announced For VR Platforms

Steel Wool Studios and publisher tinyBuild Games revealed Hello Neighbor VR: Search & Rescue is coming to multiple VR platforms. The big reveal this past week for it si that it will be coming to both versions of PSVR in 2023, as well as PC VR via Steam, giving you a couple of different areas to play the game. We're also pretty sure after those platforms are done being exclusive, we'll eventually see it everywhere else later that year. For the time being, enjoy the announcement trailer below.

"In Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue, players will have to master the unique abilities of six different pint-sized protagonists, crack puzzles, uncover mysteries, and evade the roaming Mr. Peterson. He might not be the only danger roaming the halls either; there's something truly strange going on in this building. The world can be scary enough from a child's perspective and downright terrifying when you're lost in a mad inventor's lair!"

Use your own approach to infiltrate Mr. Peterson's house by alternating perspectives, combining the character's skills to solve puzzles dynamically, uncover hidden mysteries, and reveal new pathways through your environment. Confront your fears: Experience nightmarish dream sequences and learn more about the secrets of the Hello Neighbor universe!