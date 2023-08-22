Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2023, Opening Night Live

Here's Everything Revealed At Gamescom 2023's Opening Night Live

We have a full rundown of every video game trailer and announcement from Opening Night Live, the kickoff event to Gamescom 2023.

During Gamescom 2023, Geoff Keighley came out to host the now-annual Opening Night Live showcase, where we got a preview of almost every game being shown at the convention this week. Much like previous events, this is far more of a trailer-fest that shows what the current look of a game is, with a few announcements sprinkled in of titles we didn't know would be there. Rather than trying to run down 40+ trailers with their own individual posts, we instead have a rundown of everything revealed during the Gamescom presentation for you here, along with the video of the event down at the bottom. Enjoy!

Starfield (Live Action Trailer)

Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. Starfield releases September 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players can pre-order now or play on day one with Game Pass. Pre-ordering either the Premium or Constellation Edition will grant players up to five days early access to the game, dependent on the purchase date and subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.

Little Nightmares III

Little Nightmares III follows the journey of Low and Alone, two friends looking for a way to escape The Nowhere – a whimsical & nightmarish world. As the two make their way through the Spiral, a cluster of disturbing and dangerous places, such as the Necropolis, they encounter signature elements that have made LITTLE NIGHTMARES so unique, from clever puzzles and dangerous threats to memorable creatures such as Monster Baby. The sequel adds new variety to gameplay, where each character carries their own iconic item – a bow and arrow for Low and a wrench for Alone – that they will use to help them in their journey. Teamwork also brings a new element to Little Nightmares III. For the first time in the series, players can face their childhood fears with a friend, as the game will be playable in two-player online co-op. The game will be fully playable in single-player as well, where players can choose Low or Alone while AI controls the second character.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.

Killing Floor 3

Killing Floor 3 is the next installment in the legendary co-op action/horror FPS series. The year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

Age Of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

Starting today, players can enjoy the award-winning real-time strategy game built from the ground up for Xbox players, including native inputs for Xbox controller, a console-specific user interface, and an intuitive new tutorial designed to help onboard new players. Play through four campaigns covering 500 years of human history or pick up and play any of the ten civilizations in multiplayer or single-player matches. Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition supports up to 4K resolution and 60fps on Xbox Series X, and 1080p and up to 60fps on Xbox Series S.

Crimson Desert

"The new Crimson Desert gameplay trailer showed significant development progress from its 2020 debut, in 4K high-quality gameplay footage. The video portrays the story of the main protagonist, Kliff, who is investigating events that transpire in the region of "Hernand" and embarking on a journey of exploration through a vast open world. The video showcases realistic and exceptional graphical quality, highlighting immersive gameplay set in a sprawling open world, consisting of vast regions and cities. Other highlights include environment and NPC interactions, motion-captured combat, and action sequences which offer a sense of realism and enhanced gameplay. The trailer showed off diverse combat, from hand-to-hand and wrestling moves to showcasing how players can use various objects (and their surroundings) against foes set in Crimson Desert's rich open world. From boss fights to duels and battles against large groups of enemies, the footage highlighted the exhilarating combat that challenges players to take out foes with diverse mechanics. The trailer also showed spectacular skydiving, characters climbing buildings and trees, jumping over high barriers, and various mini-games such as fishing, arm-wrestling, and taming wild horses."

Payday 3 (Ice-T Content)

Ice-T is one of the most outspoken and multifaceted artists in the world. In the Payday 3 universe, Ice-T plays the character Mac, a quest-giver who provides new missions to players. In the "99 Boxes" heist, players can team up for four-player cooperative gameplay to infiltrate a highly secured container storage area. True to the core experience of the Payday franchise, the "99 Boxes" heist in Payday 3 can be approached in two ways: by sneaking into the warehouse, avoiding guards, cameras, and workers with a stealth approach, or go by going loud, guns blazing, which usually ends up in explosive shootouts with the police and SWAT teams calling in helicopter support. Whichever way players go, the goal is to team up and come out with the ultimate payday.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Tekken 8

Today's reveal showcased Arcade Quest as a completely new mode coming to Tekken 8. Arcade Quest is a new single player mode that will prove the ultimate training ground, tapping into the franchise's roots to introduce a new way to play and polish skills. In this mode, players can create and customize their own avatar and "visit" different arcades to participate in matches designed to improve their play and teach new techniques. As players progress through the story, they will continue to develop and grow stronger along with their avatar, honing their skills against tougher and tougher opponents in a story not too different from how some real players got into esports. Continuing the regular cadence of Tekken 8 character reveals, the trailer announced returning favorites joining the 32-character roster, with Kuma, Leo, Shaheen, Steve, Dragunov, and Yoshimitsu showcasing their updated looks and moves. All the characters in Tekken 8 will have deep customization choices, including completely new options, with the possibility to change colors as well as the size and position of accessories, letting players really show their style and bring personal flair to their favorite characters.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Operation 627 takes players to an area that they know all too well – Verdansk, seen from a new perspective. This time, however, it's 2023 and Verdansk is facing an all-new threat. Additionally, Call of Duty: Next returns on October 5, 2023, which will showcase Modern Warfare III Multiplayer, give players a look at what's coming for Call of Duty: Warzone, and provide updates for Call of Duty's mobile experiences. The Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Open Beta then kicks off the following day, with a selection of Core maps from the modernized 16 originals in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), as well as new experiences in Ground War.

Nightingale

The debut title from Inflexion Games, Nightingale casts players in the role of an intrepid Realmwalker, venturing through arcane portals to forge their own story of survival and discovery across a procedurally-generated Victorian gaslamp fantasy universe. Combining deep survival-crafting gameplay with intricate world-building and stunning visuals, Nightingale pushes the boundaries of survival-crafting gameplay with quests, an evolving narrative, and an emphasis on player autonomy. Nightingale's Early Access will mark the beginning of a shared journey towards full release. Continuing to work directly with the community, Inflexion Games will regularly iterate and improve the game, adding new content along the way. Early Access gives players a chance to participate in development and it gives the team a unique opportunity to explore new ideas with a live community.

Immortals Of Aveum

Having grown up powerless and destitute on the streets of Seren, Jak is what's known as an Unforeseen – someone who unexpectedly manifests magical abilities later in life. With his newfound potential, Jak is reluctantly thrust into mankind's endless war for the control of magic. Now, after centuries of stalemate between Aveum's two most powerful kingdoms, Rasharn has pushed Lucium and its allies to the brink. With powerful magic-wielders and legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, Jak and his elite order of Immortals must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future.

Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new game IP set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city. It features an engaging story with a futuristic art style, distinctive characters, and an exhilarating action-orientated combat system. Players will play the role of a "Proxy" and embark on an adventure with a diverse group of partners to conquer the unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries in New Eridu — the last shelter for urban civilization. Contemporary civilization has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the "Hollows". They grow exponentially out of thin air, creating disordered dimensions where mysterious monsters dubbed the "Ethereal" roam. New Eridu, the last urban civilization that survived the apocalypse, managed to thrive by acquiring the technology to extract valuable resources out of the Hollows.

Honkai: Star Rail

Harness the spirirt of the Trailblaze in a cel-shaded space fantasy adventure where you'll embark on an unforgettable intergalactic odyssey. You and your fellow Astral Express passengers will hop from world to world, resolve conflicts, form friendships and uncover a wealth of mysteries. In this exciting new free-to-play game, you'll journey through immense worlds of the unknown and bond with a series of memorable characters. Choose your companions and arrange the ultimate four-person combat team to help you take down a looming threat to the universe.

Lords Of The Fallen

Taking place in a vast, semi-open world, the new video showcases just a few of the many diverse and harrowing environments players will journey through in their epic quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God. With each major area interconnected with at least two others, the order in which players venture through these lands is largely up to them. However, they'll not only need to survive one world in this extensive RPG experience, but two, thanks to the game's unique dual realm mechanic. Alongside the living realm, Axiom, exists its undead counterpart, Umbral, with each realm featuring its own unique pathways, enemies, characters, and, of course, treasures. Equipped with the Umbral Lamp, players can cross over to this parallel world at any time, however, doing so will use one of their two lives. As for when a player dies in the living realm, they will automatically resurrect in the exact same spot albeit in the undead realm, for one final chance to survive… though the odds will be against them.

Sonic Superstars

The newest trailer for Sonic Superstars showcases more gameplay from Sonic's upcoming adventure, including deeper looks at local co-op and Battle Mode. Play through the entire campaign with up to three other players in drop-in and drop-out local co-op, or challenge up to seven other players online or three other players locally in the new Battle Mode. Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald Powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to three other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!

Sonic Frontiers: Final Horizon

onic Frontiers is also getting its third free content update later this year on September 28. Players can look forward to new story content, new challenges and the ability to play as Tails, Amy and Knuckles in this epic Final Horizon Update.

The First Descendant

The First Descendant's new trailer sheds another glimpse into the game's central conflict between the Descendants and the Vulgus alien invaders as they fight for humanity's last chance at survival and the protection of the continent of Ingris. The mysterious Ironheart is revealed, a tool with the power to destroy the Vulgus, as well as unique character abilities and sneak peeks into various boss battles against the formidable Colossi. Earlier this month, NEXON announced that The First Descendant's upcoming Crossplay Open Beta would be available to anyone who registers. Nexon Games is working to ensure all enlisted Descendants are able to experience the title optimally on any platform of their choice. A gift and a test alert will be sent to all interested Descendants who register for the upcoming Cross Platform Open Beta.

Under The Waves

Under the Waves is a narrative-driven adventure game about the engulfing power of grief. Set in the depths of the North Sea in a techno-futuristic 1970s, professional diver Stan is struggling to overcome a life-changing loss and embrace a new future. The isolation of the deep sea is a fitting manifestation of his state of mind, and as Stan retreads further into his self-imposed solitude, he starts to experience strange events far beneath the waves. Stuck between life and death, Stan will have to make the most significant choice of his existence.

Fort Solis

Responding to an unusual alarm call from a remote mining base, Jack arrives at the dark and desolate Fort Solis. With storm warnings imminent, he heads inside to make desperate contact. As the night grows longer, events escalate, spiral out of control and the mystery of what happened to the crew begins to reveal itself. The storms is approching, limiting Jack's escape as he looks to hold out until morning arrives.

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game

Embark on ever-rewarding scientific expeditions as you adapt to nature's challenges and unravel the mysteries of uncharted lands. Venture into the vast wilderness of arid deserts and rugged forests to the steepest mountains, brimming with hidden treasures and forgotten ruins. Lead research missions as you drive a variety of all-terrain vehicles through treacherous paths, using advanced technologies and high-tech tools to overcome obstacles. Build and manage your base and equip your vehicles with essential gadgets like drones or scanners to ensure your success in the wild. Round out your Expedition by hiring a team of top-notch experts to improve your skills in the field, unlocking new possibilities for exploration.

The Crew Motorfest

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, The Crew Motorfest announced that anyone who pre-orders the Gold or Ultimate Edition of the game will gain early access on September 11, three days in advance of its September 14 launch. Additionally, everyone who pre-orders any version of the game will get access to the American Muscles activities and receive the Liberty Walk pack. For those who want to try the game before they buy it, The Crew Motorfest will also offer a five-hour free trial at launch across all platforms from September 14 – 17. All progression and items unlocked during the free trial will carry over when players purchase the game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The trailer unveiled new exclusive features coming to the spy-thriller expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, including the Relic skill tree. The new skill tree offers a wide range of powerful abilities that allow players to master new playstyles and create unique, meaningful builds. Phantom Liberty also introduces a densely packed new location, Dogtown, with endless dynamic events and missions, action-packed gigs, new clothing items, weapons, cyberware, and more to explore. The "New Ways to Play" trailer also highlighted the game's redesigned perks system, showing off some brand-new perks that offer players more impactful gameplay options and the ability to take down enemies in thrilling, original ways. Enemy AI in combat will also be improved, making fights more dynamic and intuitive. Another major overhaul revealed in the trailer is the new police system. Police AI has been improved, meaning the NCPD will respond to player actions in more realistic and engaging ways, including setting up roadblocks, attempting to ram players off the road and more. Driving around Night City will also see upgrades with the introduction of vehicle combat, which allows the player to shoot while driving and quickhack enemy vehicles from cars and motorbikes.

Stormgate

Earth didn't stand a chance. Our story begins hundreds of years in the future, after alien invaders hellbent on claiming this planet as their own poured out of the Stormgates and brought an end to the world as we knew it. Yet humanity survived. As the demonic Infernal Host returns to unleash havoc once again, Earth's defenders must gather their courage—and climb into their mechs—to save the world. It's up to you to pick a side, harvest resources, build your base, and command mighty armies to decide the outcome.

Last Epoch

The Runemaster, the third and final Mastery Class for the Mage, truly pushes the boundaries of the ARPG genre in terms of customization and strategic builds. The Runemaster's signature ability, "Runic Invocation," generates one elemental rune each time a player casts an elemental spell (among more than 15 fire, lightning, and cold spells available in the Mage class). The order and types of runes generated determines which of 40 different spells will be unleashed upon activation. And as with every skill in Last Epoch, Runic Invocation also has its own skill tree with dozens of customizable nodes to shape the skill to any play style and character build.

Marvel Snap

On stage, Brode also invited Gamescom attendees to visit the Marvel Snap booth, where they can interact with a giant Devil Dinosaur Mech Variant, as featured in the new animated trailer shown on-stage at Opening Night Live, and experience a real-life Marvel Snap Cosmic Cube. The Cosmic Cube was created by viral YouTube and TikTok inventor Jake Laser, known for inventing amazing Marvel objects and suits in real-time. Fans will have the opportunity to take a photo at the booth with these life-sized activations, secure some exclusive swag, play Marvel Snap against other attendees and much more.

Armored Core VI

A mysterious new substance called "Coral" was discovered on the remote planet, Rubicon 3. As an energy source, this substance was expected to dramatically advance humanity's technological and communications capabilities. Instead, it caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and the surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Burning Star System. Almost half a century later, Coral has resurfaced on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by the catastrophe. Extra-terrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight over control of the substance. The player infiltrates Rubicon as an independent mercenary and finds themselves in a struggle over the substance with the corporations and other factions.

Fae Farm

Those who purchase the Fae Farm Deluxe Edition on Steam or the Epic Games Store will also receive the first two post-launch content packs for Fae Farm when they release, as well Fae Farm's original soundtrack when the game launches on September 8. The first two content packs on all platforms are expected to release between December 2023 and the end of June 2024. In addition to post-launch support plans for Fae Farm, Phoenix Labs revealed today a brand new way for players to punch their ticket to Azoria. The Fae Farm Standard Edition, available via Steam and the Epic Games Store, is now available for pre-purchase and grants the base Fae Farm game, with all the same launch content available in the Deluxe Edition. With over 100 hours of gameplay available to completionists, including a full story campaign, hundreds of items to craft and collect, a vast array of crops to grow, fish and critters to catch, and a lovingly handcrafted world to explore, the Standard Edition delivers tremendous value for cozy gamers looking for adventure.

Warhaven

Warhaven's dynamic melee combat rewards new recruits and veteran players alike. Choose from a roster of unique soldiers, each with their own motivations for fighting beneath the banner of Warhaven. Coordinate with your squad before each battle and outwit your foes with tactical maneuvers. Fight to control footholds and the powerful engines of war they contain. Soldiers who excel are rewarded with the chance to incarnate as an avatar of the Immortals, mighty gods who dominate the battlefield. Seize immortality and swing the pendulum of fate in your favor!

Mortal Kombat 1

The two new characters are showcased in a new trailer, entitled Rulers of Outworld, complete with a first look at gameplay and story elements. As supreme ruler of Outworld's army, General Shao has proven loyalty to his realm through countless victories in battle and possesses a gameplay style that dominates opponents with conquering strength and iron will. Sindel is the empress of Outworld who fights to protect her family and empire with the ability to vanquish enemies with her mystifying hair, piercing scream, and power of levitation. Additionally, Motaro and Shujinko can be seen in the video as a new Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches with a range of support moves.

Ara: History Untold

Build a nation and lead your citizens across the span of history to the pinnacle of human achievement as you explore new lands, develop arts and culture, conduct diplomacy, and go head-to-head with your rivals to prove you are the greatest ruler ever known. Featuring both familiar and innovative gameplay mechanics, Ara: History Untold delivers an evolution in historical grand strategy with no pre-set paths to victory, leading to endless possibilities. The choices you make will define the world you create, your experience and your legacy. It's Your World Now.

Diablo IV – Season Of Blood

Season of Blood is about combatting the rise of vampires in Sanctuary while harnessing their power for your own, and Gemma will be voicing the lead character, Erys the Vampire Hunter. With her help, you can embrace new supernatural powers in order to protect Sanctuary from the vampire threat and ultimately face off against the vampire lord. In addition to new Vampiric Powers, there will be a new Questline to uncover, 5 endgame bosses able to target specific Unique and Ultra Unique items as a drop, and additional quality-of-life updates listed below.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior

After half a millennium of peace, a new danger hangs over Antala. Its fate depends on you, Imë, Lysfanga of the New Kingdom, protector of the realm. The ancient cities, previously locked in time, are now free again, and an old evil has escaped, threatening the peace. But you won't be alone. Gifted with temporal powers from the Goddess of Time herself, something no other Lysfanga has had before, you have the ability to rewind time in combat to summon clones of your past-selves to help you. Master your power to become legion, and crush hordes of the escaped demons, known as the Raxes. With your army of past-selves, progress through the ancient cities to extend your arsenal of weapons and learn new spells, preparing for the much greater threat ahead…

Dustborn

Dustborn is a single-player, story-driven action-adventure game about hope, love, friendships, robots…and the power of words. You play Pax: exile, con-artist, Anomal — with the ability to weaponize language. Looking for a new life and a way out, Pax has been hired to transport an important package from Pacifica to Nova Scotia, across the Justice-controlled American Republic. Sounds like a legit reason for a road-trip, right? So pack your bags, assemble a crew with their own peculiar powers, and get ready to travel the country!

Thank Goodness You're Here

After arriving early for a big meeting with the mayor of a bizarre Northern English town, a traveling salesman takes the time to explore and meet the locals, who are all very eager to give him a series of increasingly odd jobs… Thank Goodness You're Here! is a comedy slapformer, which unfolds over time as the players' exploration and antics leave their mark on the strange town of Barnsworth. With each completed odd job, new areas of the town open up, stranger and stranger tasks become available, and the clock ticks towards our salesman's big meeting. The town's colorful inhabitants are brought to life with vibrant hand-drawn animation, fully voiced dialogue, and wall-to-wall double entendres.

Alan Wake II

Trapped in a nightmare, Alan Wake has been trying to write his way out. But what happens when something else escapes? Play as the writer, Alan Wake, and the FBI agent, Saga Anderson. Explore two beautiful and terrifying realities in Remedy Entertainment's first survival horror game, and rewrite Alan Wake's reality to escape the surreal cityscape of the Dark Place. Here there's only victims and monsters. And monsters wear many faces.

