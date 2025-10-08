Posted in: Games, Logitech, Video Games | Tagged: Embody Gaming Chair, Herman Miller, Logitech G

Herman Miller Debuts Two New Colors For Embody Gaming Chair

Herman Miller has two new colorway options for those who love their Logitech G-partner Embody Gaming Chair, available now

Ignite features a white and grey look with bold orange accents for an energetic, standout presence.

Nova delivers a sleek blue and navy design with purple touches, inspired by fashion-forward trends.

Embody Gaming Chair is ergonomically engineered for gamer health, comfort, and prolonged use.

Herman Miller has revealed two new color designs for their Embody Gaming Chair, the design they have created in partnership with Logitech G. The first of the new colors is called Ignite, a white sportswear-inspired chair with grey upholstery and orange accents, while the second is called Nova, a blue fashion-inspired design with navy upholstery and purple accents. We have more info on both of these designs for you below as they are available now, just in time for those already doing holiday shopping.

Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair – New Colors

Like high-performance footwear, the Ignite Chair serves as new expressive gear for an array of gamers, from those who are more recreational to competitive players. With a bold Ignite orange accent on the back, this design is for gamers who want their chair to stand out. The orange is also reflected on the armrest and seat height adjustments. With the belief that gamers are athletes, Herman Miller Gaming is dedicated to delivering a vibrant color combination that will keep them inspired at each play of the game, in a design backed by years of ergonomic research.

The Nova Chair is ideal for the discerning gamer who wants to create a stylish gaming setup. For those players looking for something simple yet sleek, the Nova Chair is the ideal expression for players looking to build an elevated environment. Inspired by the recent styles crossing the runway, a bold splash of purple on the back, and armrest and seat height adjustments complement the "Nightfall" navy upholstery. The Ignite and Nova chairs offer something for everyone, from the gamer playing their favorite title after a busy day of work to the player looking for a more animated, energetic expression to fuel their next play or tournament.

The Herman Miller Embody Chair is backed by a legacy of ergonomics and is specifically tailored for gamers who are prioritizing health. Originally introduced in 2020 in partnership with Logitech G, the gaming division of Logitech, the Embody Gaming Chair marked the first high-performance gaming design from Herman Miller Gaming. The two leading companies researched esports pros and players around the globe to understand their needs. The result was the Embody Gaming Chair, a design that promotes quick movement, without any negative impacts over years of playing. The chair allows gamers to stay focused and their bodies properly aligned, balanced, and comfortable. Cooling foam with copper-infused particles sets players up for success by positioning them in the ideal gaming posture and reducing heat buildup caused by sitting on thick cushions for a prolonged period of time

