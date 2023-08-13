Posted in: Avalon Hill, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: HeroQuest, HeroQuest Hero Collection: Path Of The Wandering Monk

HeroQuest Hero Collection: Path Of The Wandering Monk Announced

HeroQuest is getting an all-new Hero Collection from Avalon Hill, as they will be introducing the Monk to the game as an expansion.

Avalon Hill revealed a new item on the way for HeroQuest as they showed off the contents for HeroQuest Hero Collection: Path of the Wandering Monk. This is a new expansion set that will introduce the Monk to the game strictly as an expansion, as you'll need the primary game to use the content. You get unique combat skills and cards along with two figures, all of which are up for pre-order now for $15. The pack will be released sometime in January 2024. We got details from the company about the new addition below.

"'Know not the path, but the reason you walk it.' Walk in the wise Monk hero's shoes and expand your HeroQuest adventure with the Path of the Wandering Monk figures! The graceful Monk hero is a student of unarmed combat techniques formed in reverence to the 4 elements. When you play as this hero, you lack the ability to use metal armor and shields, but you may wield daggers, crossbows, handaxes, shortswords, and staffs. This collector's edition item includes two highly detailed Monk figures with powers and skills not seen in HeroQuest characters. It also includes 7 game cards and a scroll. Includes two finely detailed miniatures, seven game cards, and a scroll."

The Monk Joins The Adventure: This set introduces the Monk hero with two detailed miniatures, seven game cards, and a scroll. (Requires HeroQuest Game System to play. Sold separately).

This set introduces the Monk hero with two detailed miniatures, seven game cards, and a scroll. (Requires HeroQuest Game System to play. Sold separately). Expand Your Gameplay Experience: Go deeper and broader into the world of HeroQuest with the Monk, a superb martial artist who has unique powers and skills not possessed by any other HeroQuest character.

Go deeper and broader into the world of HeroQuest with the Monk, a superb martial artist who has unique powers and skills not possessed by any other HeroQuest character. Choose Your Hero: Choose to play as the male or female Monk. The Monk has traveled the world and mastered combat techniques called Elemental Styles, based on the elements of Wind, Earth, Water, and Fire.

Choose to play as the male or female Monk. The Monk has traveled the world and mastered combat techniques called Elemental Styles, based on the elements of Wind, Earth, Water, and Fire. Unuqie Combat Skills: Each side of the four double-sided ability cards features an Elemental Styles combat technique and reveals unique advantages you acquire when playing as the Monk character.

