Hex Gambit: Respawned Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Blowfish Studios released a brand new tailer this past week showing off more of the gameplay to come for Hex Gambit: Respawned.

Article Summary Blowfish Studios unveils a gripping new Hex Gambit: Respawned gameplay trailer.

Experience a fusion of turn-based strategy and tabletop gaming coming March 6.

Tackle diverse game modes, including combat against a shadowy Mastermind.

Master 10 Captains and 21 map layouts, solo or in multiplayer via Steam Remote Play.

Indie game developer One Man Left Studios and publisher Blowfish Studios showed off a brand new gameplay trailer for Hex Gambit: Respawned. The video isn't that long, you're getting about a minute's worth of content here. But it does give you a better look into the way the game has been designed and how the various game modes will play out. Especially when you're attempting to take on the Mastermind behind it all who hides in the shadows as you compete against the boss as well as in 1v1 and 2v2 matches. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be coming out on March 6 for all three major consoles, as well as PC via Steam.

Hex Gambit: Respawned

Conquer battlefields alone or with up to three other strategists, taking down a nefarious Mastermind and his army of malicious minions. Engage in the ultimate game of wits, combining the depth and complexity of turn-based strategy with the fun interactivity of tabletop gaming. Each pawn offers special abilities, allowing for a plethora of turn options to counter even the most well-planned attacks. Tactical veterans and fresh-faced novices alike can come together with easy-to-learn yet complex-to-master matches. Utilize handy modifiable player settings to give newcomers an edge and seasoned pros a good challenge. Play by the book or spice it up with a creative array of wacky house rules with near-limitless possibilities. Perfect board skills with adjustable AI opponents ranging from beginner to grandmaster difficulty levels.

Dominate in both single and multiplayer experiences through several different modes, and experiment with 10 distinct Captains across seven map themes with 21 different layouts. Enter aggro mode and knock characters clear across the map, wield a cartoonishly large speaker, and blast opponents into a music-induced stupor. Throw down in friendly or hyper-competitive 2v2 battles with buddies using Steam Remote Play support.

