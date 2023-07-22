Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: High On Life, Squanch Games

High On Life Officially Releases For The PS5 This Weekend

As of this weekend, you can officially play High On Life on the PS5, complete with all the content released for the game so far.

VR developer and publisher Squanch Games finally released High On Life for the PS5 today, bringing the crazy FPS title to the platform. Just in case you're wondering, yes, this is the most complete version of the game, with all of the added content and important patches thrown in, so it operates as best it can without the technical issues it suffered from at launch. Also, a small note we couldn't help but pick up on, the trailer promoting the PS5 version primarily contains music with no in-game audio. They were also quick to point out the majority of the voice cast, except for one, as Justin Roiland's name is nowhere to be found. But there was also no mention of whether or not his voice has been replaced in the game. A smart move to promote it, but also pretty obvious they went out of their way to make sure it wasn't associated with him at all.

"High On Life follows the misadventures of an unmotivated high-school graduate who becomes Earth's last hope following an alien invasion. These alien creeps have been scouring the galaxy, fiending for their next great high, and humans provide an exceptional buzz. Naturally, the only course of action is to become a bounty hunter, track down the key members of the alien cartel, and end their intoxicating aspirations. Also, your guns talk, and they're funny."

"Squanch recently announced their first DLC update, High On Knife, which introduces a brand-new talking gun character, Harper, voiced by Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), and a goopy new boss named Mux who's voiced by Gabourey Sidibe (Precious, American Horror Story). High On Knife will be launching on PlayStation this fall when it's also available for PC and Xbox consoles. High On Life is available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles; and with Xbox Game Pass on console, PC, and cloud, has surpassed more than 7.5 million unique players worldwide since its launch in mid-December. High On Life was the top seller on Steam during launch week, the biggest Xbox Game Pass release of 2022, the biggest 3rd party launch in Game Pass history, and the biggest single-player game launch on Game Pass ever. It's out now on PlayStation 4/5, in case you skipped to the end."

