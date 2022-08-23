High On Life Shows Extended Video During Opening Night Live

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022, Squanch Games showed off an extended look at their next game, High On Life. We've seen a little bit of the game here and there ever since it was announced as we run down the many voices of Justin Roiland in this entirely new world where several different creatures can be used as weapons, and they will talk back to you in the process. The video that they showed off today gives you a good three minutes with the game, complete with all the swear words you could ever want from various aliens. We have the full video for you down below, but a word of warning, it is uncensored. So if foul language isn't your thing, best turn away now. The game will launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on Xbox consoles on December 13th.

The alien invaders in High On Life are on a mission to dominate Earth, but with a particularly sinister twist: Garmantuous and his cartel goons are intent on enslaving humanity and using them as a new drug. This also makes sense, OK? Defeating these powerful aliens isn't going to be easy; bounty hunters will work with (or against) NPCs, collect upgrades, and acquire an arsenal of talking guns on their journey. Each of these guns has its own unique personality and special gameplay, and they provide their own narrative take on what's going on. Bounty hunters will travel between planets during their adventure, visiting memorable locations like a dense and dangerous jungle, a city built deep inside an asteroid, and a variety of other dynamic and changing worlds. Players will run into dangerous local wildlife, help (or help) a bunch of alien weirdos, and test their mettle against a variety of Hunter Challenges. And you'll never be alone because your guns talk!