Hisuian Samurott Day Announced For Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO will introduce the Hisuian Starter evolutions in Raid Days, starting with Hisuian Samurott Raid Day this weekend.

The first of the three Hisuian Starter evolutions will debut in a special Raid Day in Pokémon GO. This seems to set off a trio of Raid Days that will take place in the next three months during the season of Timeless Travels. We can now confirm the full details of Hisuian Samurott Raid Day below.

Here's what's happening for the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Hisuian Samurott debuts in Pokémon GO with its Shiny form unlocked. Its Shiny odds will be boosted in Raids during the event. You cannot evolve a Dewot up into Hisuian Samurott.

Hisuian Samurott debuts in Pokémon GO with its Shiny form unlocked. Its Shiny odds will be boosted in Raids during the event. You cannot evolve a Dewot up into Hisuian Samurott. Event Bonuses: The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. PST. Increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Samurott. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Paid Ticket: Niantic says: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses. These bonuses will be effective on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time." The details include: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14) 50% more XP from Raid Battles Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL 2× Stardust from Raid Battles

Niantic says: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses. These bonuses will be effective on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time." The details include: Niantic says: "Celebrate Pokémon from the Sinnoh region's past with a Raid Day featuring Hisuian Samurott! Only time will tell when Hisuian Samurott will return, so make sure to catch this opportunity as we kick off the new Season! Prepare your party to face a formidable challenge! With Party Play, you can ensure you have the edge throughout this special Raid Day event by using Party Power. Keep your team close, Trainers–something tells us that this won't be the last Pokémon originally discovered in the Hisui region to make an appearance."

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2023:

December 3rd, 2023: Hisuian Samurott Raid Day

Hisuian Samurott Raid Day December 5th – December 8th, 2023: Along the Routes

Along the Routes December 9th, 2023: Catch Mystery: Ice

Catch Mystery: Ice December 11th – December 15th, 2023: Adamant Time

Adamant Time December 16th – December 17th, 2023: Community Day Recap

Community Day Recap December 18th – December 25th, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 1

Winter Holiday Part 1 December 23rd, 2023: Wyrdeer Raid Day

Wyrdeer Raid Day December 23rd – December 24th, 2023: Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland December 25th – December 31st, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 2

