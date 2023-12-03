Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hisuian Samurott, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Hisuian Samurott Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

Use our Hisuian Samurott Raid Guide in Pokémon GO to prepare for today's special Raid Event which introduces this new regional variant.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Hisuian Samurott during today's Hisuian Samurott Raid Day. Let's get into it.

Top Hisuian Samurott Counters

These are the top ten Hisuian Samurott counters:

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Hisuian Samurott with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Hisuian Samurott can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. While you cannot evolve a Dewott into Hisuai Samurott, it is still considered an evolved form, so it will yield extra Candy if caught with a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Raid Day Pokémon is historically around one in ten, but we never know before the event starts if Niantic will stick to that rate.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

