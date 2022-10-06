Hitman 3 Has Revealed Content Roadmap For October 2022

IO Interactive has laid out the content roadmap for Hitman 3, as we now have an idea of what's happening for the rest of October. As you might suspect, you're getting some Halloween-themed additions to the game that will change things up a bit, as well as some Elusive Targets, and the chance to show how good you are with a banana. We got the whole list from the team below, along with an introduction video to the new content coming your way.

October 6: New Challenge "Brother from another Brother"

October is not only the month of Halloween, but it also marks the 20th Anniversary of Hitman 2: Silent Assassin. Therefore, you can now unlock Agent 17s Signature Suit. Agent 17 was a real headache for many players back in 2002, and now you can plot the ultimate revenge by wearing his suit. Complete the new Challenge on Mendoza called "Brother from another Brother," – and Agent 17's suit is yours to keep. The ideal choice of outfit for the obedient assassin. With leather gloves, stylish sunglasses, and an orange tie, there isn't another "brother" who could pull off this iconic look. It's time to snipe. If you know, you know.

October 7: The Politician Elusive Target (Year 2 Edition)

Your target is Barbara Keating, aka The Politician. She's back in Hawke's Bay for ten days starting October 7. Keep an eye out for the real target because she has a double – and only the real target counts.

October 13: Elusive Target Arcade "It's Bananas"

A new batch of Elusive Target Arcades will arrive on October 13, and with it comes an unlock that fans have been asking for. The banana will be a permanent addition to your fruit basket sorry – loadout – if you want it, obviously. It can be thrown, it can be placed, and works perfectly as a little snack on longer missions. It is simple – It's a banana.

October 13: Location Rotation: Landslide

Buona pomeriggio! On October 13, players can also experience the beautiful Bonus mission Landslide for ten days for free! Travel to the little coastal town of Sapienza and enjoy a cozy afternoon with live music and strawberry gelato.

October 20: The Sandman Challenge

Dare you say "47" forty-seven times? Creep up behind your targets in this rugged, sturdy oil skin coat, with equally horrifying worn overalls and shirt to match… and subdue them to a permanent sleep. It's guaranteed that no one will dare mention your name again, without thinking of the consequences. Unlock it by completing the new Sandman Challenge in the Mills Reverie. When completed, you will have the most appropriate Trick-or-Treat-Suit available in Hitman 3.

Boo.

October 20: Hitman 3 Featured Contracts: Halloween

Halloween is upon us, and therefore we ask our community to get creative once again! This time the theme is Halloween. However, they interpret this spooky theme is all up to the creators. How to get your Contract Featured: It can be based on a super creative briefing, a cool idea, or just a plain fun contract. But bear in mind: They have to be inspired by Halloween to be taken into consideration. Up for a spooky challenge? The Submissions open on October 10 right here: hitman form. Time to trick or treat!

October 28: Elusive Target The Appraiser (Year 2 Edition)

The last stop on the October Roadmap is the elusive target, The Appraiser. Your target is Miranda Jamison, a famous art appraiser and director at the Gorka Institute in Barcelona. She does anything for a good deal, and we mean anything. She'll be roaming the Isle of Sgàil for ten days starting October 28. Good luck.