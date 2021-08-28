Hitman 3 Reveals Gluttony As The Next Seven Deadly Sins DLC

Hitman 3 revealed this week that you'll be indulging yourself a little extra in Hitman 3 as Gluttony is the next Seven Deadly Sin DLC. Continuing to build on this interesting set of DLC packs where each one is a deadly sin, the team is entering into Chapter 5 where you just can't get enough. As you can see from the image below, and just in time for the Fall season of fashion, you'll be playing challenges to get this lovely decked-out suit in orange with a luscious cape (because it's perfect cape weather) called The Profligacy Suit. The suit doesn't just come along as you will also be trying to get a few items to go with it. Specifically, the precision blaster known as The Maximalist Shotgun. You'll also be playing to achieve the "Bubble Queen" Gum pack and The Gluttony Gobble. You can read a little bit more about it below and check out the trailer showing off the suit and the mission as it will launch on August 31st.

Get exclusive sin-themed suits and take on brand new challenges to unlock unique rewards. Can you resist all seven sins? Seven Deadly Sins is a 7-part expansion for Hitman 3 that will be released over time. Each of the seven content packs introduces a new contract, unique suit and sin-themed item that can be used across the World of Assassination. Go deep into the mind of a famished Agent 47. Devour your way through the Chongqing location and unlock new sin-themed items and suit to show off your unfulfilled hunger. Get ready to get your fill, agent. Gluttony, Act 5 of the Seven Deadly Sins collection, arrives on August 31st. Gluttony and any of the past or future individual installments can be purchased individually for $4.99 or players can buy the whole Seven Deadly Sins collection for $29.99.