Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded Reveals Exclusive Meta Quest Release Date

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will be coming to Meta Quest 3 first, as the game will launch exclusively on the platform in early September

Experience dual-wielding for the first time in the Hitman series with immersive VR gameplay.

New art style and overhauled user interface enhance the VR experience.

Improved movement options and myriad enhancements await in this untethered VR release.

XR Games and IO Interactive have confirmed an exclusive release date for Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, as Meta Quest 3 owners will get the game solely for their platform. The team confirmed today that the game will arrive on the platform on September 5, 2024, as those who own the headset will be able to experience what it's like to be Agent 47 in a VR world with several missions from the series making their virtual debut. The team released a brand gameplay trailer about two weeks ago, showing off some of the game as you'll experience the latest title in the franchise in a virtual environment, which you can now check out at the top.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded marks a significant milestone in the Hitman series, leveraging the power of Meta Quest 3 to deliver a truly immersive untethered VR experience.

Dual-wielding : For the first time in the series, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded introduces dual-wielding, allowing players to use two weapons or items simultaneously, adding a new dimension to strategic gameplay.

New art style : See Agent 47 in a whole new light with a new visual style that enhances the immersive experience.

Overhauled user interface : Hitman 3's UI has been completely redesigned for VR, ensuring intuitive control and navigation as Agent 47.

Improved movement options : Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded now offers fluid and natural movement options, making it easier than ever to navigate complex environments with speed and stealth.

Plus many more improvements : From visual enhancements to refined gameplay mechanics, this is the most immersive untethered Hitman VR experience to date, ensuring both Hitman veterans and new players alike can enjoy the ultimate virtual reality assassination experience.

"It's finally time for players to play an untethered Hitman experience," said Bobby Thandi, Founder and CEO of XR Games. "We're so excited to announce our release date, and can't wait for players to finally get their hands on Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded when it releases on September 5th. Not long to wait now!"

