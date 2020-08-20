Hitman 3 Will Launch As An Epic Games Store Exclusive

IO Interactive and Epic Games revealed this morning that Hitman 3 will be coming to the Epic Games Store as an exclusive. The game is already catching some eyes as IO has decided to self-publish the latest entry into the series, and bringing back a lot of the modes that made the last game such a success. Now we know that PC players will have to head to the EGS in order to play it when it eventually launches in January 2021. Here's a quick quote from this morning's announcement.

"Self-publishing Hitman 3 is a big step for IO Interactive in achieving our highly ambitious goals as an independent studio," said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive. "Furthermore, this partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create the game exactly as we imagined, for our fans and for our community uncompromised. For our long-term fans that have supported us on the World of Assassination journey, we're happy to have mastery and location carryover from their existing progress into Hitman 3 on Epic Games Store."

Along with the news came a new trailer for the game to show off a little of what you can expect. This particular trailer is called The Thornbridge Mystery, as the devs revealed the England location in the game and give you a sneak peek as to what it will entail. It comes with all of the markers of a good mystery, but with a bit of a Hitman twist to it, as you'll be solving the mystery while simultaneously a(most likely) be taking out the target responsible for it all. Well… life of a contract killer is rarely dull. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to see what other surprises the devs have in store for us.