Holiday Stantler Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

The 2021 Holiday Event has begun in Pokémon GO. As is tradition with this annual celebration, costumed Pokémon and Ice-type Pokémon are abundant in both the wild and in raids. Some species appear in both while some are raid-exclusive. For this Raid Guide, we will focus on Stantler, who is appearing in a holiday costume during this event. With these tips, you can build a team to battle, defeat, and catch Holiday Stantler as a solo trainer and potentially even catch a Shiny.

Top Holiday Stantler Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Stantler counters as such:

Shadow Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario – Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Hariyama – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Mewtwo – Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Lopunny – Low Kick, Focus Blast

Breloom – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hariyama – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Terrakion – Zen Headbutt, Sacred Sword

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Stantler with efficiency.

Heracross – Counter, Close Combat

Sirfetch'd – Counter, Close Combat

Blaziken – Counter, Focus Blast

Toxicroak – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mewtwo – Confusion, Psystrike

Regigigas – Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Emboar – Low Kick, Focus Blast

Darkrai – Snar, Focus Blast

Virizion – Quick Attack, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus – Extrasensory, Superpower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Stantler can be defeated by solo trainers. Your best bet to defeat a Tier Three Raid Boss in Pokémon GO by yourself is to reference the above list, situate your Pokémon with their optimal movesets, and power up your counters as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Stantler is generally an easy species to catch.

Shiny Odds

Holiday Stantler can be encountered in its Shiny form. While it was, in the past, noted to feature a boosted Shiny rate, is not currently thought to be boosted above the standard wild rate of one in 500.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!