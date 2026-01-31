Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Playism, Video Games | Tagged: Homura Hime

Homura Hime Release Date Revealed At Taipei Game Show

After being teased for a couple of years and shown off at multiple conventions, Homura Hime finally has a March release date

Article Summary Homura Hime gets an official PC release date, announced at Taipei Game Show by Playism and Crimson Dusk.

Experience anime-inspired 3D bullet hell action with fast-paced combat and dynamic enemy barrages.

Battle as the powerful Flame Princess, Homura Hime, on a mission to purify a world plagued by demons.

Uncover the secrets behind archdemons and Homura Hime's mysterious legacy as you master intense combos.

Indie game developer Crimson Dusk and publisher Playism officially revealed the launch date for Homura Hime during the 2026 Taipei Game Show. The game has basically been teased to come out for about two years now, as they have shown off the third-person bullet hell action title at a number of conventions. But finally ,we know the game will be released for PC via Steam on March 4, 2026. With the news came a new trailer showing off what the current build of the game looks like, which we have for you here.

Homura Hime

Welcome to a world where humans and demons coexist. Souls harboring strong emotions and deep regrets at their time of death are transformed into archdemons. Archdemons have the power to corrupt the foundation of the world and contaminate their surroundings. Creatures tainted by this demonic power turn into lowly monsters that operate solely on raw instinct. Faced with the threat to the world posed by five extremely powerful demon girls, the High Priestess is forced to dispatch Homura Hime—the "Flame Princess" and the strongest exorcist of them all—and her aide, Ann, who are now entrusted with the divine mission of purifying the world and defeating all demons.

Homura Hime is inspired by Japanese anime and aims to perfectly recreate the rich and varied art direction and expressiveness of the genre, and does so as a 3D action game where you dodge enemy barrages from all directions and engage in tense, exhilarating combat. Alongside Homura Hime, fight against archdemons possessed by deviant emotions, and get closer to discovering the truth behind both the archdemons and her own veiled legacy. Keep up fast and flashy combos by parrying and dodging enemy attacks in this game's characteristic action gameplay, and learn new skills and combos to further flesh out your playstyle.

