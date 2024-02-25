Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crimson Haze, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan Announces Crimson Haze With New Ursaluna

Bloodmoon Ursaluna, introduced in Scarlet & Violet, makes it Pokémon TCG debut in Japan's newly announced expansion, Crimson Haze.

Article Summary Japan's Pokémon TCG unveils Crimson Haze, featuring Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna debuts with artwork by aky CG Works and MINAMINAMI Take.

Set includes new Ancient Paradox Pokémon and Paldean evolutions.

Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade may mirror Crimson Haze's elements.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era expansion, Crimson Haze. Revealed this week, this set will be released on March 22nd. We have known about this title through Japan's trademark listings for some time but can now reveal that the expansion will feature Bloodmoon Ursaluna. Bloodmoon Ursaluna is getting both a standard ex by aky CG Works and a Special Illustration Rare ex by MINAMINAMI Take. Take is relatively new to the hobby but has delivered quite a few memorable cards, including the Mudsdale Illustration Rare from Japan's Wild Force, Charmander Illustration Rare used as the Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box Promo, and the Detective Pikachu Illustration Rare promo that is thus far Japan-exclusive.

Other confirmed features for this set include:

Scream Tail ex as an Ancient Paradox Pokémon

Iron Thorns ex as an Ancient Paradox Pokémon

Applin

Dipplin, the newly introduced Paldean evolution of Applin getting its Pokémon TCG debut

Phione appearing on both a standard card and an Illustration Rare

Perrin as a Trainer Supporter, likely to also get a Full Art Trainer Supporter card

So, what's so special about Bloodmoon Ursaluna that it's getting its own dedicated set? Let's take a look at its Dex entries from the Scarlet & Violet video games:

It crossed the sea and drifted ashore in a new land. Surviving in this place led it to take on a unique appearance and gain special powers. This special Ursaluna can see in the dark with its left eye and protects itself with mud that is as hard as iron.

It is expected that Crimson Haze will combine with Mask of Change to form the English-language expansion Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade set for release in May 2024.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

