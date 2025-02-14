Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: Honor of Kings, TiMi Studio Group

Honor of Kings Reveals 2025 Valentine's Day Event

Honor of Kings has a new event happening this week, as Valentine's Day comes to the game with new content and rewards, among other additions

Article Summary Honor of Kings unveils Valentine's Day event with unique skins and missions for players.

Complete missions to earn tokens, exchange for heroes and exclusive in-game items.

Earn Avatars and create bonds through specific actions until February 21.

Preparations for Honor of Kings Invitational S3 and Open Series Split 3 underway.

TiMi Studio Group and publisher Level Infinite have revealed a new event for Honor of Kings as Valentine's Day comes to the game. This is basically like every mobile event you've ever come across for a holiday, where they have a special event for you to take part in, with some special costumes, rewards, and some other surprises. We have the finer details of what to expect below, as the event is now live.

Honor of Kings – Valentine's Day 2025

From today, players can buy Sun Ce – Loving Promise and Da Qiao – Loving Bride skins that showcase the love these two Heroes have for each other. These beautiful Skins will only be available until April 15, so don't miss out. By participating and completing missions from February 14-27, players will earn tokens, which can then be exchanged for Heroes and other items.

Login daily to claim 50 tokens

Play one match to claim 45 tokens, with a maximum of three matches per day

Share the Invitation Code to claim 40 tokens

Use the Invitation Code to claim 30 tokens

Obtain either one of the Eternal Love Skins to claim 200 tokens

Exchange tokens to Add Da Qiao or Hero Pearl Add Sun Ce or Hero Pearl Receive exclusive 100 token discount for Loving Bride Skin Receive the Fairytale Wedding Recall Effect



From now until February 21

Add three friends and earn a Da Qiao Loving Bride Avatar

Like teammates five times post match to receive the Sun Ce Loving Promise Avatar

Create an everlasting bond to earn animated stickers

Participate in five 5v5 matches with friends or 10 5v5 matches to win a special Match Title

And until February 16

Earn DOUBLE Friendship by teaming up with friends for matchmaking or ranked matches Applicable for first five matches each day Valid for all tiers



Honor of Kings Invitational S3

February 21 sees the beginning of this new season as 12 teams from around the globe head to Manila, Philippines for the Group Stage (February 21-24), with the aim of progressing to the Quarter Finals (February 26-27), the Semi Finals (February 28) and the Final itself (March 1) and win a share of the $300,000 USD prize pool.

Honor of Kings Open Series Split 3

Honor of Kings has been building the pathway for grassroot esports players to progress through the amateur ranks to professional. Players can advance through the Open Series to qualify for higher-level tournaments, including the Regional Pro Leagues and Global events. Participants will receive in-game rewards and top teams will win cash prizes. The first round of Open Series Split 3 registration has successfully concluded with players from Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Northern Africa, South LATAM, North America & North LATAM participating in the tournament having completed the entire registration process directly within the game. The second round of Open Series Split 3 registration will be from today, February 14 to 28. We welcome players from South Korea, Japan, Eastern Europe (including Turkiye) and Western Europe to join and compete with the best players from your region!

