KPop Demon Hunters Will Be Arriving In Fortnite

You knew it was bound to happen at some point, but by popular demand, KPop Demon Hunters is coming to Fortnite tomorrow

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters joins Fortnite with skins for Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, launching October 2.

New Demon Rush mode lets players fight waves of demons with KPop Demon Hunters-inspired perks.

Exclusive cosmetics, emotes, and quest rewards like Rumi’s Sword and Mira’s X-tra Spicy Ramyeon available.

Creators can build custom KPop Demon Hunters games with themed assets in Fortnite Creative and UEFN.

Epic Games and Netflix have come together for a new Fortnite collaboration, in what has to be one of the quickest turnarounds we've ever seen, KPop Demon Hunters is coming to the game. You'll see all three members in the game as skins to purchase, along with the usual array of collectibles and cosmetics, plus the ability to use them and other assets in Creative. We have the rundown of everything planned as they will arrive in the game on October 2.

KPop Demon Hunters x Fortnite

We've all sung the songs, and learned the dances – now we can take our KPop Demon Hunters fandom to the next level and help HUNTR/X fight demons in Fortnite with friends, as teased by Rei Ami, the singing talent behind Zoey.

Horde Rush returns as Demon Rush: Recruit Rumi, Mira, or Zoey as you fight endless waves of faceless demons, while also loading up on KPop Demon Hunters-inspired perks between each Survival Phase – live from October 2 to November 1.

Rumi, Mira, and Zoey Outfits and Accessories: Players will also be able to channel the trio's style with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey outfits and accessories, as well as emotes, hitting the Fortnite Shop. The HUNTR/X Bundle arrives October 2.

Starting October 2, creators can build and publish their own KPop Demon Hunters games in Fortnite. Creators will have access to film-inspired assets, signature gameplay items, fearsome demon enemies, and HUNTR/X NPCs (Rumi, Mira, and Zoey). Whether it's slashing through foes with Rumi's Empowered Sword or orchestrating KPop street showdowns, developers can build melee-focused islands or remix their existing islands. The best part? Creators can begin publishing their games right away with the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative on October 2 – there's no publishing hold this time!!

