Hood: Outlaws & Legends Reveals A Gameplay Trailer For The Brawler

Focus Home Interactive and Sumo Digital showed off the latest gameplay trailer for Hood: Outlaws & Legends as we get a look at The Brawler. Falling in line with the legend of Robin Hood, which is what this game takes its story from, this is where you come across characters that would normally be represented by Little John. A big brute of a character that often times acts as your muscle as well as your tank. This is the third of the four classes to be shown off as they prepare you for everyone you can work with as a team. You can read more below and check out the gameplay trailer below, as the game will release on May 7th, 2021.

The Brawler is a man who exchanged his blacksmith's hammer for a sledgehammer, vowing to battle against the corruption that plagues his country. A master of melee combat, the Brawler excels at holding defensive lines, creating new paths for allies, and of course, team fights. His powerful weapon is capable of wide sweeps to clear groups of enemies, overhead attacks to instant-kill unarmored targets, and a sprint attack which knocks nearby targets off their feet. The Brawler can also lift open portcullises for allies when areas have gone under lockdown – perfect for making an escape from alerted guards, or to further punish the enemy team for getting caught. Explosive grenades bring even more destruction, capable of taking out a group of elite knights, eliminating a sniper hiding in a crow's nest, or putting the Sheriff down. His Ultimate Ability, Wrath, calls on the Brawler's bestial fury to push his physical strengths to their limits, gaining increased durability and infinite stamina to relentlessly chase and defeat targets.