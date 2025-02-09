Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hoover Heroes, Kiki Games

Hoover Heroes Announced Free Demo Ahead of Early Access

You can try a free demo of the physics-based multiplayer party game Hoover Heroes this week before the game comes to Early Access

Indie game developer and publisher Kiki Games have confirmed their latest game, Hoover Heroes, will have a free demo to play this week. This particular game is a physics-based multiplayer title where you and up to eight players join up online for several party games as you take on the roles of silly cleaners. The free demo will be released on February 14, as the team are aimign for an Early Access release sometime in April..

Hoover Heroes

Meet the Kevin! Hoover Heroes is a physics-based multiplayer party game that can be played online with up to 2 to 8 players, where Kevin and his friends create chaos with their vacuums while cleaning. Start the fight with Kevin's vacuum cleaner that he never leaves behind. Team up or play solo! Control Kevin the cleaner and his team. Each one is waiting for you with their jiggly bellies! Use Kevin's superior vacuum cleaner to pull even the largest objects and fill them in his bag. Then use them to throw them at your opponents and eliminate them!

Hoover Heroes has a game play based on chaos and fun. The cleaners try to knock each other down with their throws, slaps and more to eliminate co-workers and earn points! Be the last Kevin standing to earn some extra! No matter how many times Kevin falls down, he always knows how to get back up. Avoid the objects thrown by your opponents. You may fall to the ground when you get a hit. But Kevin's endless energy will help you get back up!

Explore different maps with your team. Each map has different designs, challenges and new chaos! Remember: The damage each object deals to the opponent is different! Dress Kevin up with different costumes and accessories to make him unique! New items will be unlocked as you play!Eve n though Kevin is a professional, he can get bored cleaning alone. Invite your friends over and try it together. Become a team of 2, 4 or 8 and enjoy the chaos!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!