Horror Game Creepy Shift: Roadside Diner Announced

It seems we're getting a new episodic horror game soon as Creepy Shift: Roadside Diner has been announced for PC via Steam.

Inspired by creepypasta, the game focuses on survival against paranormal events.

Players will experience an engaging storyline as a diner night shift worker.

Combines first-person gameplay with restaurant work simulation for immersion.

Indie game developer Night Shift Team and publisher Red Limb Studio revealed their latest game on the way as we're getting a horror title in Creepy Shift: Roadside Diner. Taking inspiration from creepypasta stories, in what appears to be an episodic title, you'll play a late-shift worker who must battle a paranormal phenomenon and stay alive through the night. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but it does have a Steam page and some info for you to check out below, as we now wait to hear more about what's to come.

Creepy Shift: Roadside Diner

The rules are simple: the player takes on the role of a character working the night shift to earn extra money and gets into trouble. Instead of easy money, it becomes a fight for survival and a confrontation with supernatural phenomena. A list of mysterious rules helps the player stay alive and guides them to uncover a terrifying story. Sound familiar? Certainly for fans of creepypastas and horror podcasts. According to the creators, the dark stories read in a characteristic way, most often published on YouTube, became the main inspiration during the development process. The team decided to write their own original creepypasta, thus starting a completely new and intriguing project.

In Creepy Shift: Roadside Diner, it's clear that the developers focused on immersion in the presented world. The simulator of a restaurant worker's tasks quickly acclimates the player to the surroundings, which, combined with horror elements, can prove to be a blood-curdling mix. Take a shift in the night of the bloody moon and find out what it means to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Follow the mysterious rules to survive until dawn and feel the breath of lurking evil on your own skin.



First-Person Interactive Gameplay

Survival Mechanics

Engaging Storyline

Restaurant Work Simulator

Immersive Atmosphere

