Horror RPG Stygian: Outer Gods Reveals New Game Details

The team behind Stygian: Outer Gods have revealed new details about their upcoming horror RPG, set for some kind of release in 2025

Developer Misterial Games and publisher Fulqrum Publishing have revealed new details about their next game, Stygian: Outer Gods. The game is a new survival horror title in which they have mixed in RPG elements as you attempt to unravel a mystery that's thousands of years old. The team dropped the info about the story, which we have for you below, as well as a proper announcement retailer to check out above. The game will be released sometime in 2025 for PC and PS5.

Stygian: Outer Gods

Set in the universe of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, the game lets players witness and influence the events preceding the Black Day. Immerse yourself in a unique world full of dangers, unexplored dark corners, and looming evil beyond mortal comprehension. The game's protagonist is a former anthropologist and soldier, discharged due to a severe injury. Struggling with a fragile and deteriorating mental state, he is haunted by recurring nightmares and consumed with guilt over the unresolved disappearance of his father. At the start of the game, everything shifts dramatically for our hero, and his life takes on a new purpose. He receives an invitation from a young woman to join an expedition to Kingsport, a secluded, enigmatic place that captivates his father's interest. This journey offers not only a chance to uncover the secrets of Kingsport but perhaps also the key to understanding his father's mysterious fate.

Players will find themselves drawn into a labyrinth of mysteries and hidden schemes, where every character harbors their own secret motives, shrouded in layers of deceit. As the clock ticks, the ominous arrival of the Black Day looms ever closer, leaving little time to unravel the truth. Fans of Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones will recognise some familiar faces on the streets of Kingsport, and of course iconic Lovecraftian characters, such as Keziah Mason, will make their presence felt – each featuring their own captivating storylines.

The game will feature a diverse arsenal of intriguing weapons, used in both ranged and melee combat – but don't mistake it for a straightforward first-person shooter. Ammo will be scarce and enemies formidable – meaning that avoiding encounters through stealth might often be the wiser choice. "Choice" being a key word when talking about the gameplay in Stygian: Outer Gods, as players will always have various options for how to approach an encounter. The game will also feature a character customization system that will let them unlock and upgrade skills and abilities to further hone their preferred playstyle.

