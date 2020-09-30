FarmVille Is Shutting Down After 11 Fruitful Years On Facebook

It may come as a surprise to many of us, but the popular browser game FarmVille is shutting down at the end of the year. Zynga announced its intentions to shutter the title recently, but this was all foreshadowed when Facebook announced that it would no longer be supporting Flash games as of December 31. This has been a long time coming, and while it might be difficult to say goodbye, we've had a little while to get acclimated to the thought. That doesn't make it any easier, though.

With that said, the game itself will still be playable until December 31. Players can continue making in-app purchases all the way up until November 17, but after that, the game will drop support for them. As of January 1, 2021, the game will be no more.

FarmVille was arguably the biggest product that catapulted Zynga to its mammoth status as a free-to-play game producer. It originally debuted in 2009, and then the game got a sequel on mobile devices in September 2012. Thankfully, the FarmVille fun doesn't have to stop here, though.

FarmVille 3 is currently in the works, and soft-launched in select regions already. There's still no concrete launch date for the title on iOS or Android, but Zynga hopes to have it out in the world soon. It continues to be refined based on the feedback offered by early players. If you end up trying it out, you may very well be shaping it even further.

The world will definitely feel the loss of the original FarmVille, though. It certainly does feel like the end of an era. Here's to all those sleepless nights we had asked people to check on our crops and poking friends on Facebook. My, how things have changed since then.