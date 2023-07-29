Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Universal, Video Games | Tagged: hot wheels, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Partners With Universal Pictures

You'll be seeing some Universal Pictures content in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged down the road, starting with Fast & Furious cars.

Milestone Games and Mattel have both partnered up with Universal Games & Products to bring new IPs to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. Much like what was done in the past with DC Comics to bring in cars with superhero logos on them, the two sides will be adding a bunch of new content to the new game featuring Universal Pictures films. Including Fast X, which is being heavily promoted for the obvious reason that they want cars from the film to be available in the game. You can read more about the deal below, along with a couple of quotes from both sides.

"A massive collaboration between Milestone and Universal, the upcoming cars from Fast & Furious heading to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged were first hinted at earlier this year in Universal Pictures' movie Fast X, when Dominic Toretto's son Brian and sister Mia played Hot Wheels Unleashed on screen. With the new mechanics coming to players in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Fast fans will be able to pull off some of the film franchise's bombastic stunts in full die-cast glory. Besides boosting and drifting, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged gives players the opportunity to Jump and Double Jump. With a boosted hop, racers can fly over their enemies, avoid obstacles, and navigate tight spaces. Racers who flex their creative muscles can even use this trick to find new shortcuts or reach new sections of the track."

"Alongside these new jumps is the Lateral Dash, which gives players the chance to use strength instead of speed. Collide with cars on either flank and force your opponents off the track. All of these new maneuvers will come into play when players explore the five brand-new environments featured in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. Blaze across the sticks in an old-fashioned Arcade, tear up grass in the Backyard of a family home turned racing arena, kick up dust in a Wild West-inspired Mini Golf Course, make history in a Museum amongst fossils, and top up at a Gas Station diner."

"We're delighted to bring these two iconic racing franchises even closer together in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, building on years of collaboration with our wonderful partners at Universal Games and Digital Platforms," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. "You'd be hard-pressed to find a more natural pairing than Hot Wheels and Fast & Furious, and the team at Milestone have done an outstanding job with bringing these fan-favorite vehicles to life in authentic Hot Wheels Unleashed fashion."

"We are proud and excited to collaborate with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring the legendary Fast & Furious franchise to the virtual tracks of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged," said Andrea Loiudice, Publishing Director at Milestone. "This partnership will fuel the adrenaline of players worldwide, who will unleash their imagination behind the wheel of their favorite Fast & Furious vehicles. We appreciate Mattel's contribution to such a significant collaboration, and we can't wait to witness the thrill and joy it will bring to gamers worldwide."

