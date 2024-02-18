Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: hot wheels, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Releases Made In Italy Expansion

Milestone Games has dropped a brand new expansion pack for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged as we have the Made In Italy pack.

Milestone Games and Plaion recently added another expansion pack to Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, as the Made In Italy pack is available now. As you can see from the promo art, you're getting four very distinct flavors of Italian-made engineering, from the Alfa Romeo to the classic Vespa design. The pack is available right now as a stand-alone purchase or as part of the Season Pass Vol. 1. Enjoy the trailer showing it all off!

Made in Italy Expansion Pack

Players with a sporty edge will finally get to experience the thrills of racing behind the wheel of Italian-made speedsters like the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI and Lancia 037, whereas players with an eye for the romantic will fall in love with the legendary Fiat 500D Modificado and the historic Vespa 90 SS Super Sprint (1966). Stretching across roof tiles, bricks, and stones, the all-new Italian Village is the perfect setting to enjoy adrenaline-fueled races while discovering the hidden corners of a wonderful township on the Italian coastline with its restaurants, shops, and church bell tower.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Leaving your opponents in the dust means you'll need more than a fast car in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. Two new vehicular maneuvers bring an extra layer of action to each race. With the power of boost, players will be able to Jump or Double Jump at any moment. With a boosted hop, racers can fly over their enemies, avoid obstacles, and navigate tight spaces. Racers who flex their creative muscles can even use this trick to find new shortcuts or reach new sections of the track. Alongside jumps, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is introducing the Lateral Dash, which gives players the chance to use strength instead of speed. Through this maneuver, players can collide with cars on either flank to force opponents off the track or bounce them against a track's barriers. Lateral Dash and Jump open up vast new options for racers in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, and when paired with the game's boost and drift mechanics, give players a new way to race.

