Hotel Barcelona Releases Under New Management Update

Indie game developer White Owls has now also become the publisher for their game, Hotel Barcelona, as they have released the Under New Management update. This is basically a top-to-bottom upgrade for the game with a number of new additions as well as some quality-of-life improvements. We have the full rundown from the developers below and a new trailer to check out above.

Hotel Barcelona: Under New Management

Return as Justine to a hotel full of killers. Check in, wipe 'em out. You ranted, you yelled, some even sent death threats- but we listened to your feedback. All of your opinions shared on Steam, social media, the darkest depths also known as Reddit , all of the positive and negative… and we made a list. Some of the feedback was difficult to process, but that's just the reality of being indie devs. We took all your feedback into account, and this Under New Management Update is a result of all your efforts. So, thank you. To each and every one of you, for being real with us. We kept the core of Hotel Barcelona the same. But we hope the changes to your initial experience, accessibility, and the flow will be to your liking.

Combat, Flow, and Player Control

Faster recovery from attacks with expanded cancel timing into jump, dodge, guard, and follow up attacks

Reduced stamina friction and shortened attack animations for a more aggressive combat rhythm

Increased base dodge distance and rebalanced dodge skills

Fully reworked parry system. Precise guard timing now triggers parries and rewards HP Recovery Orbs

Guard now consumes stamina, creating meaningful defensive decisions

Multiple new parry skills added to the skill tree. Skill layout and progression reworked

New skill "Enhancement Luck+" added

Weapon balance adjustments including Flamethrower AP tuning

Enemy and Stage Rebalancing

Enemy HP, attack ranges, and reaction timing adjusted across multiple types

Phantom Lost removed from Normal difficulty and below

Boss durability and behaviour adjustments for Jacob, Nigel, and Eve

Terrain, camera distance, and door placement improvements in key stages

Invasion Multiplayer Improvements

Reduced the imbalance caused by player progression differences

Improved parry reactions between players

Doppelgängers can no longer invade during boss fights

Doppelgängers no longer interfere with enemies or environmental systems

Matchmaking and multiplayer UI improvements

Quality of Life and Performance

Optimised performance across the entire game

DUALSHOCK controller support added

Prologue tutorial, layout, and UI improvements

Dialogue autoplay added

Extensive UI, localisation, boss fight, journal, animation, and achievement fixes

Five New Playable Skins. Free for All Players

Demonschool Faye – A cult indie crossover presence inside the nightmare hotel

A cult indie crossover presence inside the nightmare hotel Slitterhead Alex – A horror-infused guest skin with a sharp silhouette in combat

A horror-infused guest skin with a sharp silhouette in combat Slitterhead Julee – A second Slitterhead crossover that stands out immediately in motion

A second Slitterhead crossover that stands out immediately in motion Promise Mascot Agency Pinky – A surreal mascot dropped into violent horror for striking contrast

A surreal mascot dropped into violent horror for striking contrast Promise Mascot Agency Michi – A companion mascot skin that heightens the absurdity of the setting

