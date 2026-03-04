Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hotel Barcelona, Hotel Barcelona: Under New Management, White Owls
Hotel Barcelona Releases Under New Management Update
Hotel Barcelonahas been given a bit of a facelift and an upgrade as the developers have released the Under New Management update
Article Summary
- Hotel Barcelona launches its Under New Management update with major gameplay and quality-of-life upgrades
- Combat and flow have been overhauled with faster recovery, better controls, and improved skill trees
- Multiplayer invasions rebalanced, new matchmaking and parry improvements enhance online play
- Five new crossover skins are now free for all players, plus full performance, UI, and accessibility fixes
Indie game developer White Owls has now also become the publisher for their game, Hotel Barcelona, as they have released the Under New Management update. This is basically a top-to-bottom upgrade for the game with a number of new additions as well as some quality-of-life improvements. We have the full rundown from the developers below and a new trailer to check out above.
Hotel Barcelona: Under New Management
Return as Justine to a hotel full of killers. Check in, wipe 'em out.
also known as Reddit, all of the positive and negative… and we made a list.
Combat, Flow, and Player Control
- Faster recovery from attacks with expanded cancel timing into jump, dodge, guard, and follow up attacks
- Reduced stamina friction and shortened attack animations for a more aggressive combat rhythm
- Increased base dodge distance and rebalanced dodge skills
- Fully reworked parry system. Precise guard timing now triggers parries and rewards HP Recovery Orbs
- Guard now consumes stamina, creating meaningful defensive decisions
- Multiple new parry skills added to the skill tree. Skill layout and progression reworked
- New skill "Enhancement Luck+" added
- Weapon balance adjustments including Flamethrower AP tuning
- Enemy HP, attack ranges, and reaction timing adjusted across multiple types
- Phantom Lost removed from Normal difficulty and below
- Boss durability and behaviour adjustments for Jacob, Nigel, and Eve
- Terrain, camera distance, and door placement improvements in key stages
Invasion Multiplayer Improvements
- Reduced the imbalance caused by player progression differences
- Improved parry reactions between players
- Doppelgängers can no longer invade during boss fights
- Doppelgängers no longer interfere with enemies or environmental systems
- Matchmaking and multiplayer UI improvements
Quality of Life and Performance
- Optimised performance across the entire game
- DUALSHOCK controller support added
- Prologue tutorial, layout, and UI improvements
- Dialogue autoplay added
- Extensive UI, localisation, boss fight, journal, animation, and achievement fixes
Five New Playable Skins. Free for All Players
- Demonschool Faye – A cult indie crossover presence inside the nightmare hotel
- Slitterhead Alex – A horror-infused guest skin with a sharp silhouette in combat
- Slitterhead Julee – A second Slitterhead crossover that stands out immediately in motion
- Promise Mascot Agency Pinky – A surreal mascot dropped into violent horror for striking contrast
- Promise Mascot Agency Michi – A companion mascot skin that heightens the absurdity of the setting